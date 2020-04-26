The planned Safer at Home recommendations that will replace the Stay at Home orders from Governor Polis for the state of Colorado include easing some of the restrictions that have put a damper on the real estate industry. For the last few weeks, real estate was considered essential, but Realtors were not allowed to actually show houses live and in person.
Some people were willing to buy property sight unseen, but many others put their real estate transactions on hold. Likewise, some people who needed to sell a house found it virtually impossible, while others elected to wait.
“I feel significantly more at ease knowing that we’ll be able to show on April 27,” said Joe Tripoli, managing broker with RE/MAX 4000. Starting tomorrow, real estate agents will once again be allowed to take potential buyers on a tour of a prospective property. Open houses are still not allowed, but the easing of restrictions is good news for everyone in the industry.
“Showing houses is an important piece of the process,” Tripoli said.
Sherry and Penny Case are two sisters who grew up in Montrose but had been sharing a house and working on the Front Range for years. They grew tired of the traffic, the congestion and the crowds, so they decided to move back to the Western Slope.They both found jobs back in February, as well as a short-term rental to live in while they got their home in Thornton ready to go on the real estate market.
“Our house was put on the market on March 11,” said Penny Case. Then came the stay-at-home orders, which included mandates that real estate agents were not allowed to show property, so instead of spending March and April working and looking at available properties for sale in Grand Junction, while potential buyers evaluated their home on the Front Range, the two sisters merely waited. Had they chosen a different short-term rental, waiting wouldn’t be a problem, but the one they were able to find is a one-bedroom, one bath unit, and the sisters have dogs. It’s getting a bit cramped.
“It’s nobody’s fault,” Case said. “Things aren’t happening the way we expected; but most of us have been turned upside down.”
Starting tomorrow, their Front Range Realtor will once again be able to show their house in Thornton, so the sisters plan to figure out whether they want to live in Fruita, where Penny’s job is, or Grand Junction. They’d like to buy a house when their Thornton house sells, but in the meantime, a rental property that gives them and their dogs a little more space would be welcome. Their real estate agent, Toni Heiden with Heiden Homes, Weichert Realty, is trying to provide that, and the ability to actually show them potential rentals will improve their chances of finding one that will work in the interim.
“We’re happy to be here,” Case said. “It’s just a waiting game right now.”
The work interruption caused by the stay at home orders has caused a few real estate deals to fall apart. Grace Varley with RE/MAX 4000 had a new home under contract in March. Unfortunately, the buyer lost a job due to stay at home and could no longer qualify for the mortgage. With the easing of the orders and an opportunity to go back to work, the buyer may once again be in a position to purchase.
“We’re still doing OK,” Varley said. “I’m still closing a few homes, but some buyers are a little scared right now, and some sellers are waiting.”
Holly Alm, a real estate agent with RE/MAX 4000, has been working with buyers who are moving to the Grand Valley for a job in the medical field for about six months. The buyer had to finish a residency first, and is supposed to be moving to the area in June.
“He needs to move; he needs to find a place to put his family,” said Alm, who was a little frustrated with the ‘no showing of homes’ directive in the stay at home order. “There are a lot more people in Walmart than there would be if you were showing a house to one person.”
The ability to show homes, and have professional photographers film virtual tours, should reduce some of the anxiety in the local market, although it may not be as robust as it was in February. Unfortunately, if potential sellers remain hesitant to put their house on the market, it could create more of an inventory shortage, and a lack of available inventory has been a huge problem for the past several years.
“I’m anticipating a real housing shortage,” said Brad Higginbotham with RE/MAX 4000.
It’s impossible to predict what the effects of the pandemic will have on real estate in the long-term, but local professionals are hopeful that they’ll be able to get back to work more fully in the coming weeks.