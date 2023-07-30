Photo credit: Step Beyond Media The updated primary bathroom has dual vanities, quartz countertops and an oversized tub. A custom vanity provides ample storage, and a window overlooks a quiet open space.
Located at 714 38 ¾ Road, this property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,747 square feet and almost half an acre of land in the Vinelands area, east of town.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media The updated kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media The expansive living room includes a fireplace and period light fixtures with views of the mature landscaping, peach trees and grape vines.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Encompassed by mature trees, rose bushes and mountain views, this property has plenty of potential and is close to everything Palisade has to offer.
Here is an extraordinary property located close to Palisade while offering privacy on the town’s outskirts.
Located at 714 38 ¾ Road, this property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,747 square feet and almost half an acre of land in the Vinelands area, east of town. Built in 1938, this modern farmhouse has been professionally restored while maintaining a timeless, elegant look.