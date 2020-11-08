If you’re ready to break out of the cul-de-sac, buy a little land in order to enjoy privacy, space and views, but you’re not ready to deal with pastures, landscape or yard work, this week’s unique property might be for you.
Located a few miles up Little Park Road, the property at 164 Little Park Road includes 3.75 acres, a ranch-style home built in 1964 that’s been continuously updated and maintained, a separate mother-in-law casita with a kitchenette and bath, two other guest cottages, as well as a separate garage and carport, a playhouse and a tool shed. The property has all been left in desert landscaping, with pinyons, junipers and other native plants.
The house and all of the outbuildings were built using stone from the property, and there are also stone-lined pathways winding around the property, built from the same stones. The pathways are all lit with new solar lights. The buildings blend in with the surrounding desert landscape to create an understated, rustic vibe that’s impossible to recreate in a different location.
Current owners have made several recent improvements to the property, including a brand new 4,500-gallon septic tank, water and plumbing brought to each of the casitas, a remodel of the mother-in-law cottage, a remodel of the master bathroom in the main house and a new water heater, as well as a new swimming pool in the courtyard.
The house has a unique style, with saltillo tile in all the common areas, and lathe and plaster interior walls, many of which are painted in bright colors. The ceiling is aged, gray-toned aspen planks. It’s an eclectic mix of rustic finishes, with modern amenities and hidden features.
The kitchen is bright, with blue tile countertops, an island with bar seating for two, a six-burner Wolf range and lots of storage. The kitchen window looks out into the courtyard, where there’s plenty of room for lounging by the pool.
The sunken living room has a wall of windows that look out over the entire Grand Valley. Because Little Park Road climbs so steeply, the home sits way above Grand Junction, and the views go from Loma to Palisade. A gorgeous stone fireplace forms a wall, with entryways on either side that lead to a private reading nook. A doorway from the reading area leads to a climate-controlled wine cellar that’s large enough for a table and several chairs, for those who enjoy wine tasting at home in a perfect environment.
A patio door leads to another great outdoor living area on the opposite side of the house from the swimming pool. The patio on the north side of the house features two fireplaces, a built-in kitchen and plenty of room for a table.
The home has three bedrooms, one of which is currently set up as a library. The master suite includes a new walk-in shower in the bath, as well as a spacious office/man cave behind the master bedroom.
In addition to the fireplace in the living room and the reading nook, there’s also a fireplace in the library and a fireplace in the master bedroom.
Outdoor living spaces include both the back patio and the courtyard, and a rooftop patio on the western side of the house. The views from the rooftop patio are unmatched, and stargazers will enjoy countless hours enjoying the night skies.
This house could make a great VRBO, corporate retreat or home for those who need home offices, home studios or other flexible space.
Barb Hecht with Bray Real Estate is listing this one-of-a-kind home for $979,900.