Here is a beautiful, private country property with abundant space as well as a convenient location. Close to downtown Grand Junction, Grand Junction Regional Airport and shopping and dining amenities, 410 29 Road provides an opportunity for respite from the hustle and bustle of the city while being a short drive from everything.

Built in 1968, this quaint ranch home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,560 square feet. Seated on more than six acres of lush green land, there are six shares of irrigation water and opportunities to start a farm or garden.