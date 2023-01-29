Here is a beautiful, private country property with abundant space as well as a convenient location. Close to downtown Grand Junction, Grand Junction Regional Airport and shopping and dining amenities, 410 29 Road provides an opportunity for respite from the hustle and bustle of the city while being a short drive from everything.
Built in 1968, this quaint ranch home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,560 square feet. Seated on more than six acres of lush green land, there are six shares of irrigation water and opportunities to start a farm or garden.
The property also has RV parking, a shed and plenty of room to keep horses, cattle or chickens. A detached four-car garage provides ample space for vehicles and toys, and mature trees offer extra privacy and shade.
The spacious garage has a workshop that provides 220 V power, workbenches, an air compressor and additional loft storage, and there are three other outbuildings and a paddock included in the property’s price tag.
This property is located in an area with many development projects going on. It is located within a designated opportunity zone, so a development opportunity is also available as an option for buyers.
Over the years, the home has undergone many updates with central air conditioning, newer windows, a new roof and some updated appliances.
Inside the home is a cozy living room with wide windows overlooking the property and displaying stunning views of the mountains, and a pellet stove helps stay warm throughout cold winter days and nights.
Adjacent is a cozy dining space next to the large kitchen, which includes stainless-steel appliances, a gas range stove, hooks to hang pots and pans and plenty of cabinets and counter space.
An extra room is used as an office space with a large window to brighten the area, and a reading nook sits next to the window with beautiful views of the Grand Mesa.
Nearby, two bedrooms are spacious, and the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have tiled bathtubs, and the primary bathroom’s tub is jetted.
The laundry room is sizeable with storage cabinets, and there is a walk-out patio with a sprawling yard and incredible panoramic mountain views that cannot be missed.
This spectacular property is listed at $700,000 by Carrie St. Clair and Linda Kramer with RE/MAX 4000.