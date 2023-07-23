Photo credit: Rich Klinzmann, Step Beyond Media Located at 662 26 Road, this lovely property includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 5,684 square feet, a three-car attached garage and more than an acre of land.
Photo credit: Rich Klinzmann, Step Beyond Media The elegant formal dining room is a great space for hosting guests and has access to the patio.
Photo credit: Rich Klinzmann, Step Beyond Media Here is a stunning property that was previously utilized as a bed and breakfast but is currently a private residence.
Photo credit: Rich Klinzmann, Step Beyond Media The kitchen boasts a dining nook, granite countertops, a professional gas stove and a built-in pantry.
Photo credit: Rich Klinzmann, Step Beyond Media The living room includes a fireplace, windows overlooking the property and access to the side patio.
Photo credit: Rich Klinzmann, Step Beyond Media The original home was built in 1916. Willow Pond Estate features an elegant home, mature trees and landscaping and a small pond.
Here is a stunning property that was previously utilized as a bed and breakfast but is currently a private residence. One of the most unique features of this property is it may have the option of being used as a bed and breakfast with an event venue again.
