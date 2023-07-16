Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions The striking chef’s kitchen features open shelving, an island with storage, as gas range stove and granite countertops, granite slab backsplash, a wall oven and a walk-in pantry.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions The casita offers an open-concept space with a living room and kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions This weekend’s unique property is a spectacular property with access to the Colorado River in the beautiful Redlands.
SPIELER MEDIA PRODUCTIONS
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions The living room is expansive, with large windows looking straight at the Bookcliffs.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions The primary bedroom includes patio access with views of the Bookcliffs and a walk-in closet.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions Located at 808 18 Road, this property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,143 square feet and more than 44 acres of land with development potential.
Located at 808 18 Road, this property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,143 square feet and more than 44 acres of land with development potential. Here is a great opportunity for prospective homebuyers to own a stunning home in a peaceful, secluded location.