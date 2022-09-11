Shadow Mesa, a residential development project in Orchard Mesa, will provide the southern Grand Junction community with a subdivision that has contemporary and mid-century touches with affordable, low-maintenance housing.

Located just off US-50 near Humphrey RV, Veteran’s Memorial Park and the Mesa County Fair, Shadow Mesa is close to hiking and biking trails, a five-minute drive from Downtown Grand Junction and has close access to the entire Grand Valley. The subdivision’s infrastructure phase started in October 2021, and the four builders in the area started building homes in January 2022.