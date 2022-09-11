Photo credit: Laurie Purcell with Past to Present Imaging The homes comprise functional, open-concept living with features including epoxy floors in the garage, composite quartz sinks and under-cabinet lighting.
Shadow Mesa, a residential development project in Orchard Mesa, will provide the southern Grand Junction community with a subdivision that has contemporary and mid-century touches with affordable, low-maintenance housing.
Located just off US-50 near Humphrey RV, Veteran’s Memorial Park and the Mesa County Fair, Shadow Mesa is close to hiking and biking trails, a five-minute drive from Downtown Grand Junction and has close access to the entire Grand Valley. The subdivision’s infrastructure phase started in October 2021, and the four builders in the area started building homes in January 2022.
There are nine home plans covering 1,500-1,900 square feet, and all of them cost between $400,000-$499,000. They range from two to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and a two or three car garage. These nine plans available for people to choose from, reserve a lot and build their dream home selecting features they would want ahead of time. Most of the homes are spec homes, where the builders create and design the homes, but customization options are available for those interested in designing their homes from scratch.
The lots are modest, .11 of an acre, for those looking to save time maintaining their living space. The homes comprise function, open-concept living with features from the four different builders – Nostrand Homes, Paretto Builders, Ace of Trades and BOA Builders. Some of these features include epoxy floors in the garage, composite quartz sinks, under-cabinet lighting, and some homes are backed by 2-10 warranty, a 10-year structural warranty for homeowners.
BOA Builders is also partnering with Western Colorado AirBarrier, a company that provides air sealing through a patented technology designed to weatherize a home from unwanted air gaps and meet energy codes for the future. This, in turn, will provide the most energy-efficient home. BOA Builders will apply this feature to all future homes they are building in Shadow Mesa. This is just one of the behind-the-scenes features completed in this subdivision. Some builders are completing other perks like termite prevention treatment, blown in insulation and passive radon systems.
Other unique and stylish features in the homes include being equipped with smart technology; luxury vinyl planking; full tile enclosure in all showers and bathrooms; soft-close cabinets and drawers; granite or quartz countertops; trendy, chic contemporary interior décor touches and modern home accent features. These high-end lock-and-leave patio homes are ideal for people who want low-maintenance lifestyles that are affordable. The HOA covers landscape maintenance, trash, recycling and monthly internet, which is a dedicated fiber line to each home that produces high-speed internet, great for those who work remotely or wish to do so.
Wendi Gechter, owner of BOA Builders, said Phase Two of the subdivision infrastructure is complete, and once the third phase is complete, the subdivision will house 80 homes total. However, there is still plenty of work to be done, and the builders estimate it will take another two to three years to finish building homes in Shadow Mesa.