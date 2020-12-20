If your idea of the perfect property includes a lot of potential and possibilities, then this week’s unique property at 3051 1/2 B 1/2 Road could be ideal. The property includes a 1,662-square foot house with four bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, as well as a large barn/outbuilding and a covered carport/patio area with water, lights and electricity, all of which is sitting on 3.1 acres on B 1/2 Road, just a mile and a half east of 29 Road.
For decades, the property was home to Mizushima Farms, a local truck farm that operated a large on-farm produce stand, and also had bright red wagons that it brought to both the downtown farmers market and the Farm and Ranch Market when it made its home in the Teller Arms Shopping Center parking lot.
The property hasn’t been used as a farm for more than a decade, but with more than three acres, irrigation water and the outbuilding, it could be a great hobby/boutique farm once again if new owners are willing to work.
The house was built in 1963, and has been updated recently, with new countertops in the bath and kitchen, new flooring throughout the entire house and new vanities in the bathrooms. There are plenty of windows in the common areas, making the house open and bright.
The floorplan has very little wasted space, and it uses every square foot to offer comfortable living. Since the house was a farmhouse, it makes sense that the entryway off the back door is larger and more practical than the one at the front door. The back door leads to a nice-sized laundry room, which offers access to a half-bath. There’s also a huge walk-in pantry closet next to the laundry, and one doorway that leads to a hallways with bedrooms, and another doorway that leads to the kitchen.
The house has a circular floor plan, with the kitchen opening to the dining area, which leads to the large living room, which leads to the bedroom hallway, which eventually leads back to the pantry. The bedrooms are all generously sized, and the full bath includes two sinks, which is essential for a family that has to share. One of the largest bedrooms shares a wall with the half-bath, and there’s enough room for someone with home-remodeling ambitions to turn it into a master suite.
The exterior of the house is low maintenance brick, and it’s in great condition. There’s a small, enclosed yard in the front of the property that would be good for small children or dogs.
The property is great for those with other types of ambitions. The outbuilding and it’s covered patio/carport are both huge, and although they haven’t received the same recent updating attention that the home has, both could be great spaces for an at-home business or a detached garage and man cave.
With slightly more than three acres, new owners may be able to subdivide the property into smaller home sights, as it sits within the Persigo Boundary, which is the boundary that outlines where sewer services could potentially expand.
Kari Oxford with Real Estate West is listing this Orchard Mesa property for $469,000.