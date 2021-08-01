There are plenty of subdivisions that offer pretty views from some of the lots, or nice views before the homes get built and peek-a-boo views once the subdivision is full of houses. Soaring Eagle, a new executive-level neighborhood currently under construction in the Redlands, has fabulous views from every lot, and because the smallest lot is larger than an acre, new homes won’t block their neighbor’s views.
Soaring Eagle is in the county, outside the city limits and the Persigo agreement, which means that all homes will have septic tanks rather than be connected to city sewer service. As such, they will be on larger lot sizes, which is great news for those who don’t want to reach out and shake a neighbor’s hand while they brush their teeth in the morning.
The neighborhood is close to Colorado National Monument, on the north side of Highway 340, west of 19 1/2 Road. The raw land isn’t typical desert, but has lots of grass and trees. The developer has taken great care in drawing up lot boundaries to keep as many of the trees as possible. Thanks to the lot size, trees don’t block views, but do give the development an established look, even as roads are getting built.
There are 39 lots in the first filing, but some have already been reserved. The remaining 12 lots range from just over an acre to slightly more than three acres, with the majority under an acre and a half. There may be larger lots in additional filings, but the next filing won’t be available until summer 2022.
Infrastructure construction, which includes building roads and bringing utilities to every lot, is underway, and the developer hopes to have it finished by September.
Soaring Eagle will have several community amenities, including two ponds and a community center, where there will be a commercial kitchen, conference rooms, meeting rooms and outside recreation areas with a large playground and a pickleball court.
Builders with custom home clients have begun purchasing the lots, which start at $250,000. There is a preferred builder list for those who are interested in a lot, but don’t have a builder in mind. Based on the lot price, homes will probably start at around $800,000 or more, depending on size, design, amenities, as well as the rising cost of construction materials.
Although the neighborhood doesn’t have sewer, there is irrigation water available, and it is serviced by Ute Water for domestic use, and Xcel for gas and electricity.
There is an architectural control committee that will approve home designs and materials used for home construction. Homes must be 2,400 square feet if they’re single-story, but two-story homes are allowed. The main floor of a two-story house must have at least 2,200 square feet. All homes must have a three-car garage.
Your 3A Team at Bray Real Estate, which includes Merrite Wyatt, Kiel Roling and Bobby Boe, are the exclusive listing agents for the lots at Soaring Eagle.