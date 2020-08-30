It takes longer for real estate projects to come to fruition in the city, whether they’re residential or commercial. Usually, land and buildings in the city area have had at least one other use, and it takes a little thinking outside the box to envision what other uses the land or buildings could have. In older areas, some properties have had multiple uses and owners. Zoning may need to be changed; there can be issues with titles, prior land use, outdated construction materials or practices previously used and a myriad of unknowns that delay projects, which is why projects in the city take years to come to fruition.
It is, however, exciting to see them once they start to take shape, with tenants, owners, improvements and new uses.
The Trail’s Edge Commercial building, which is off Struthers near Las Colonias Park, which had been in the vision, planning and building stages for several years, is ready for tenants. The buildings are complete shells, waiting for tenants to determine finishes. Linda Kramer, the leasing agent for the property, is currently in negotiations with potential clients for two of the four total spaces.
Strong interest in commercial sites at the Riverfront at Las Colonias, the business park side of Las Colonias Park, has led to the formation of Las Colonias Development Corp (LCDC)., a non-profit development company with the goal of of building the retail and restaurant spaces at Las Colonias and getting them leased to end users.
“We’re 75 to 80 percent through the design phase,” said Micah Adams, real estate and development manager for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, which formed LCDC.
If cost estimates and funding sources come in as expected, the development company could start building the new commercial spaces at Las Colonias by mid-October, with tenants in place by next summer.
On the west side of the Fifth Street bridge, there’s a flurry of activity at the Riverfront at Dos Rios, which is a public/private partnership to develop land that has been vacant, under-utilized and unappreciated for decades.
The parks and recreation department at the city obtained a grant to build the bike park, which was built earlier this past spring, and now the city is working to build infrastructure and add $1.1 million worth of park improvements at Dos Rios. Improvements include a plaza area for food trucks, picnic shelters, a playground, terraced seating near the bike playground, a bathroom, a large turf area and a 10-foot concrete riverfront trail connection between Riverside Park and Dos Rios.
RM Corporation, the Glenwood Springs developer that is planning to bring residential and commercial areas to Dos Rios, hasn’t yet closed on the property, but the city isn’t anticipating any issues that would prevent the sale.
Jen Taylor, the entrepreneur who is planning on bringing El Jet’s Cantina and Sky Outpost to Dos Rios, is excited to see dirt flying at Dos Rios. Taylor first envisioned her idea of an indoor/outdoor cantina and lodging/camping area next to the river downtown 17 years ago, so she has mastered patience, and has honed her abilities to work with a diverse group of public, private and non-profit organizations to move the concept from vision to reality.
As a COPMOBA member who appreciates the world-class biking trails around the Grand Valley, Taylor is equally enthusiastic about the opportunities for riverfront recreation and opportunities in Grand Junction.
“When you build a world-class community, world-class visitors come to visit it,” Taylor said.
A half-mile from the river, downtown Grand Junction continues to thrive. The four-story office building at 734 Main St., will soon be complete, Ciara’s Cafe and Cantina, which is directly across the street, is also getting closer to opening, and investors are rehabilitating other downtown spaces for retail, restaurant and office use.
With so much positive activity at the riverfront and downtown, it’s no surprise that there is also a flurry of residential building in the city. The first townhomes at Lowell Village have sold, and broker Christi Reece is taking reservations for the next seven townhomes that are expected to be complete sometime in late 2021.
Constructors West has applied for HUD financing to build a 78-unit apartment complex on Grand that will be on both sides of 10th St. The $16 million project will include both one and two-bedroom market-rate apartments.
“They’re not high-end, but they are nice units,” said Bruce Milyard with Constructors West. “They’ll have solid surface countertops, plank flooring, Energy Star-ratings. We want to make them affordable for workers who want to be downtown or for college students at CMU.”
Constructors West may start asbestos remediation and tear down of the existing building on the northwest corner of Grand and 10th in October, if the request to HUD is granted.
Just as the original Operation Foresight project in the 1950s transformed downtown Grand Junction in a dramatic and beneficial way, the current developments in the city, especially the ones along the riverfront, will have an impact not only on the quality of life for residents, but will also create unique and interesting public places for visitors to enjoy.