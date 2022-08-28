Photo credit: Sheldon Revis The kitchen boasts a travertine sink, dark quartz countertops and unique tilework as well as a humongous kitchen island with Australian granite, dining space and plenty of storage space.
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis The mother-in-law suite comprises 1,206 square feet and is great for hosting an Airbnb, as the suite includes a full kitchen, space for a stackable washer and dryer hookup and a dry bar with many possible uses.
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis The master bathroom has a tiled floral backsplash, a spacious walk-in shower with a rain showerhead, stone detailing and a deep tub.
SHELDON REVIS 9702607018_
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis This week’s spectacular unique property is located at 2347 K ½ Road in Northwest Grand Junction.
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis The kitchen boasts a travertine sink, dark quartz countertops and unique tilework as well as a humongous kitchen island with Australian granite, dining space and plenty of storage space.
SHELDON REVIS 9702607018_
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis The living room sits bright and open, comprising numerous windows overlooking the property and the Bookcliffs, a tongue and groove ceiling and a stone-built gas fireplace.
SHELDON REVIS 9702607018_
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis The mother-in-law suite comprises 1,206 square feet and is great for hosting an Airbnb, as the suite includes a full kitchen, space for a stackable washer and dryer hookup and a dry bar with many possible uses.
SHELDON REVIS 9702607018_
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis Outside is the cozy covered patio, which has a wood-burning stone fireplace and peaceful views, great for entertaining family and friends.
SHELDON REVIS 9702607018_
Photo credit: Sheldon Revis Built in 2006, the property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,420 square feet and almost three acres, including a pasture to keep livestock or horses.
This week’s spectacular unique property is located at 2347 K ½ Road in Northwest Grand Junction. Built in 2006, the property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,420 square feet and almost three acres, including a pasture to keep livestock or horses
Massive doors open into a large foyer with towering ceilings, and to the left lies the ultimate work-from-home office with a closet surrounded by windows with wall sconce lighting. The office could also be used as a bedroom or reading room, and across the hall sits a bedroom with a wide window, closet and a nearby full bathroom with unique tiled backsplash in the shower and along the copper sink.
Straight ahead from the foyer is a sprawling open space containing the kitchen, dining room and living room. The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, stainless-steel appliances, a travertine sink, dark quartz countertops and unique tilework, a humongous kitchen island with Australian granite, dining space, shelves, storage cabinets and drawers and a gas range stovetop with a hood. Adjacent rests a coffee/wet bar with a fridge and storage space, and across is a large walk-in pantry.
Next to the kitchen, the dining space accesses the back patio, and the living room sits bright and open, comprising numerous windows overlooking the property and the Bookcliffs, a tongue and groove ceiling and a stone-built gas fireplace.
By the kitchen brings is the immense master bedroom, which has many windows to pull in natural light and presents serene views of the property and mountains, as well as a stone-built gas fireplace. The entire home is adorned with décor from the original owner, exuding Tuscan vibes with beautiful touches such as tiled floral backsplash in the adjacent master bathroom, dark gray tile, a spacious walk-in shower with a rain shower head, stone detailing throughout and a deep tub.
Down the hall is the laundry room, and there is nearby access to the oversized attached two-car garage. The energy is geothermal, and next to the laundry room brings visitors upstairs to a non-conforming bedroom that could be a flex space, displaying amazing views of the Monument and mountains. The bedroom has a connected full bathroom with a tiled vanity and copper sink, and a window overlooks the property.
Outside, a stone walking path accesses the cozy covered patio, which has a wood-burning stone fireplace and peaceful views, great for entertaining family and friends. Nearby, a pergola covers a smaller concrete patio with a fire pit to enjoy summer nights with a glass of wine.
The walking path connects to the nearby mother-in-law suite, which is 1,206 square feet and great for hosting an Airbnb, as the suite includes an expansive covered patio, a full kitchen, space for a stackable washer and dryer hookup and an adjacent dry bar with many possible uses. To the right is a full bathroom with a walk-in closet, and on the opposite end, a living space follows a spiral staircase up to a bedroom with amazing views.
Off of the living space is a room that could be an extra bedroom, storage or workshop, and nearby accesses outside as well as a humongous garage with enough room to fit seven cars. This could function well as a workshop. There is also a tack shed with electricity, irrigation water shares and apple, cherry and peach trees for one’s own private mini orchard, and there are only four parcels of land within the subdivision.
This amazing property is listed by Shannon Simons and Ray Rickard with RE/MAX 4000 at $1,790,000.