This week’s spectacular unique property is located at 2347 K ½ Road in Northwest Grand Junction. Built in 2006, the property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,420 square feet and almost three acres, including a pasture to keep livestock or horses

Massive doors open into a large foyer with towering ceilings, and to the left lies the ultimate work-from-home office with a closet surrounded by windows with wall sconce lighting. The office could also be used as a bedroom or reading room, and across the hall sits a bedroom with a wide window, closet and a nearby full bathroom with unique tiled backsplash in the shower and along the copper sink.