Here is a magnificent Redlands property boasting unbelievable views of the Colorado National Monument, a pool house, a home theater and so much more.

Featuring five bedrooms, five bathrooms, 4,386 square feet and almost an acre of land, 386 Teegan Court is a private and beautiful home. Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property is a close drive to everything and would make a great family home.