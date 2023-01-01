Photo credit: Scott Stuart, Step Beyond Media Featuring five bedrooms, five bathrooms, 4,386 square feet and almost an acre of land, 386 Teegan Court is private, beautiful and would make a great family home.
Photo credit: Scott Stuart, Step Beyond Media
Photo credit: Scott Stuart, Step Beyond Media
Photo credit: Scott Stuart, Step Beyond Media
Photo credit: Scott Stuart, Step Beyond Media
Photo credit: Scott Stuart, Step Beyond Media
Here is a magnificent Redlands property boasting unbelievable views of the Colorado National Monument, a pool house, a home theater and so much more.
Featuring five bedrooms, five bathrooms, 4,386 square feet and almost an acre of land, 386 Teegan Court is a private and beautiful home. Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property is a close drive to everything and would make a great family home.
Following the stone staircase leads to a covered front patio, and the interior of the home presents a foyer with soaring ceilings. Straight ahead is a flex space that can be an office or library, facing massive windows with gorgeous red mountain vistas.
Down the hall leads to a stunning office that can also be used as an extra bedroom. Continuing down the hallway you will find a two-piece bathroom next to the luxurious owner’s suite, which includes a tiled gas fireplace and access to the expansive walk-out patio and amazing views of the Monument.
The connected humongous primary bathroom has a tiled soaker tub, two separate vanities with granite countertops and a tiled walk-in shower.
To the right of the foyer sits the gorgeous formal dining room.
Farther down the hall is another dining space and the marvelous kitchen, which features granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a double oven, a glass-top stove, tiled backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, a walk-in pantry, space for a dining nook and an extra storage area that can be used as a coffee nook.
The living room is cozy and spacious, with two access points to the patio, a tiled gas fireplace and numerous windows with awesome mountain views.
There are also two giant bedrooms with a balcony and a four-piece Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Next to the bedrooms is the laundry room, which includes a sink and plenty of storage cabinets.
Downstairs accesses the attached three-car garage, and a detached two-car garage with adjoining concrete RV parking adding flexible space for storing vehicles and other toys.
Around the corner is the theater room, which has comfortable chairs and a projector screen, and down the hall opens into a large second living room that could function as a game room or play space. Across the hall is a three-piece bathroom, and at the end of the hall are two more spacious bedrooms overlooking the property.
Outside, the sprawling covered patio features a kitchen with a fridge and grill, great for entertaining. There is also a fire pit, a hot tub and an in-ground saltwater pool with a pool house, which has a three-quarter bathroom. The patio is entirely fenced-in, providing privacy without sacrificing the panoramic mountain vistas.
This extraordinary property is listed at $1,350,000 by Nicole Parentice with RE/MAX 4000.