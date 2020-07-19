Anyone looking for more room, along with easy access to Fruita and Grand Junction, might want to consider looking at properties in the Loma and Mack area. Both Loma and Mack are farming communities, with a few single-family small acreage neighborhoods scattered here and there, along with a lot of agricultural land and properties.
Last year, quite a few people who had a few acres, including acreage in Loma and Mack, decided to become hemp farmers, hoping that they’d found a modern gold rush. Most of them did not get rich, and many of them didn’t have a plan for how they would market or process the hemp once it was grown. The result was a glut of hemp that drove down prices, so there may not be as many hemp fields in Loma and Mack in 2020 as there were in 2019.
EcoGen, however, is still out in Mack, where it has four large greenhouses and almost 400 acres of hemp. EcoGen is a Grand Junction company that plans to become the market leader for quality, reliable industrial-scale CBD isolate, CBD clones and seeds and CBD extracts. EcoGen invested in its Mack property and has no plans to put the land back in alfalfa or corn. The company also has detailed plans for harvesting, processing and marketing their final product.
Those who aren’t looking for a property to grow hemp, but simply want to be out in the country, with room for the family, pets, 4-H animals and projects, boats, RVs, trailers, outbuildings or gardens might want to take a closer look at available properties in the area.
“I’m seeing some buyers transition from folks living in neighborhoods and subdivisions,” said Mandy Rush with RE/MAX 4000. Rush has two listings in Loma next door to each other on 13 3/10 Road, and one recently went under contract. “It seems like the the neighborhood subdivision properties don’t have enough room for trailers, campers or boats. People want to get out where they have a little more acreage to get more space.”
Existing homes may take a bit longer to sell in the Loma and Mack areas simply because most of the properties include some sort of acreage, either a small, two-to-five-acre hobby farm, or a full-blown ag property. Much of the land is irrigated, and irrigated land comes with a premium price.
“Ag land is probably cheaper than in Palisade,” said Lori Chesnick with Chesnick Realty, “but the parcels are larger in Loma and Mack.”
Although ag land in Loma and Mack may be less expensive than ag land in Palisade, it’s most likely more expensive than ag land in the middle of the eastern plains or Kansas.
“Irrigated land is at a premium right now,” Rush said. “There’s a limited supply of it here in the Grand Valley. A lot of our farm ground closer to Grand Junction is being developed, so it’s pushing the farmers to outlying areas.”
Those who are considering moving to Loma or Mack can be reassured that moving farther out shouldn’t decrease emergency response times, thanks to the expanded fire station in Loma.
Residents in the Lower Valley Fire District approved funding for an addition to the station in 2018, and the station is complete, fully staffed, and has a full-time paramedic and ambulance, as well as the fire engine.
The Lower Valley Fire District covers 403 square miles in Mesa County, and also contracts with the state of Utah and with Garfield County to cover all the way to Cisco, Utah and up to the Rio Blanco County line to the north. The station also has a boat and covers the river. The river access point in Loma allows the Loma station to respond to emergency situations in Ruby Horsethief Canyon quicker than it could from the Fruita station.
During this season of tinderbox conditions, the Loma station has responded to several wildfires, including a recent 35-acre fire near 9 Road.
“The odds of saving houses were improved (with the expanded Loma station),” said Frank Cavaliere, fire chief with the Lower Valley Fire District. “By having resources out there, so close, it really made a difference.”