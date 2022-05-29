Want to find a balance between country living and city access? Look no farther. This unique property, 3107 F ¾ Rd, is a two-level home located in the Northeast with 3,734 square feet and more than six acres. With close access to I-70, downtown, Thunder Mountain Elementary and the Grand Junction Regional Airport, this property allows one to escape the city life without sacrificing convenience. The home is just off F ¾ Road, making it easy to find while being tucked away on a peaceful plot of farmland that can be used as anything from keeping horses to planting a fruit-bearing orchard. In fact, the owners had a tree farm where many of the trees were sold to Canyon View Park and some subdivisions. Many trees still surround the home, providing shade and privacy.
What is great about this property is the flexibility of how one can use the space. The location and open-concept home make it perfect for raising kids or hosting an Airbnb. Although the home was built in the 1980s, the owners have renovated almost everything. There is no HOA, and irrigation water is paid through taxes. From the front of the house, mountain vistas encompass the property with amazing views of Mt. Garfield, the Grand Mesa and the Monument.
A wide gravel driveway and covered woodshop give plenty of space for boat and RV parking. The woodshop comes with a wood stove, cooler and room for hanging and storing tools. Adjacent to the wood shop lies a long row of dirt sure to thrill gardening enthusiasts. Near the wood shop is a horse corral, a chicken coop and a large barn where owners are free to get creative with its use – whether as storage, a wedding venue or to keep horses, there are numerous possibilities.
Both the front and back yards are well-maintained and give kids room to run and play, and the property has an attached two-car garage. Stairs at the back of the house lead to a gorgeous covered deck that gives scenic views of the mountains. The deck has misters to keep cool in the summer heat.
The front of the house goes upstairs to the main level of the home. There is a cozy living room featuring vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace with a beautiful wood mantel built by the owners. Straight across is the renovated kitchen, which boasts quartz countertops, plenty of cabinet storage and counter space, updated appliances and a glass-top stove sure to please cooking connoisseurs. Skylights and wide windows in the living room, kitchen and homely dining room grab natural lighting, and the deck is accessed from the dining room.
Down the hall is the master bedroom, which presents breathtaking views of the mountains, and the master bathroom features a walk-in shower and quartz countertops. Close by is the laundry room, a full bathroom and two nearby bedrooms that can be used as a home office or storage.
On the lower level is a sprawling family space with a dry bar and storage closet under the stairs, adjacent to a guest bedroom and a guest bathroom with beautiful dark blue tiled shower walls, which leads into another bedroom. However, one of the most unique features is the hot tub. Perfect for a long day after work or to relax with family, the hot tub has hardwood flooring, towel racks and large windows for great views.
Michelle Renstrom with Studt Realty, LLC is selling this impressive property, which is listed at $1,100,000.