Located just off B ½ Road, this beautiful historic property has many stories to tell while boasting amazing panoramic mountain views. Featuring 3,280 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and nearly five acres, 3165 B ½ Road was built in 1912 but has remained in the same family for three generations.
What makes this property unique is it offers an opportunity to generate income with the Mountain View Farm event venue, which hosts events including weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, high school proms, soccer team group photos, school functions and more.
The conditional use permit stays with the property, and the building is bright, open and has towering ceilings, a commercial refrigerator, stainless steel counters, AC and heat as well as a room that can be used as a bride’s “getting ready” space and two bathrooms. The nearly 3,600 square foot venue has plenty of parking and can host events of up to 180 people indoors and more outside. Nearby is a walkway leading to a koi pond with incredible mountain views, a popular photo opportunity for newly married couples.
At the front of the home, a veranda wraps all the way around the house, great for watching sunsets of the Mesa and Mt. Garfield, and the nearby land is developed as far as it can go. A separate fenced yard includes a sauna and provides quiet and privacy from the event venue, and the front of the home has a spacious foyer leading into one of the two master bedrooms. The humongous first master bedroom is 35 x 14 with veranda access, and the connecting master bathroom has two sinks, plenty of cabinet storage, a walk-in closet and a walk-in shower.
Down the hall lies the dining room, a cozy space with lovely views, and the remodeled kitchen, which features granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, tiled backsplash, a double oven and a bar countertop.
Nearby is a brand-new office with refrigerated air, and the kitchen leads to the second master bedroom, which includes an attached bathroom with granite countertops and a walk-in shower. Across the hall is the utility and laundry room, and the nearby bathroom includes a shower, tub, sink and two vanities.
Upstairs leads to a huge bonus room that could be used as a game room or a space to entertain family and friends, and nearby sits a guest bedroom with patio access and a large closet. Another bathroom contains a large closet, single vanity and walk-in shower, and the second guest bedroom mirrors the first. Both bedrooms offer amazing mountain views, and a reading nook sits adjacent to the stairs.
Water rights are included with the property, and a parking area planted in grass and alfalfa could serve as another potential income source. The property is completely fenced and electronically gated, and across the street is the CSU extension site, available to answer any and all landscaping and gardening questions.
There will be an open house from 1pm-4pm today. This spectacular property is listed at $1,400,000 by Jamie Moats with Simply Real Estate, LLC.