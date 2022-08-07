Located just off B ½ Road, this beautiful historic property has many stories to tell while boasting amazing panoramic mountain views. Featuring 3,280 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and nearly five acres, 3165 B ½ Road was built in 1912 but has remained in the same family for three generations.

What makes this property unique is it offers an opportunity to generate income with the Mountain View Farm event venue, which hosts events including weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, high school proms, soccer team group photos, school functions and more.

