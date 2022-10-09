Photo credit: Mathew Dickey, Capture Grand Valley The new primary bathroom includes two vanities with granite countertops, a jetted tub surrounded by tall windows and a huge walk-in dual-headed shower.
This week's unique property is a hidden gem in Orchard Mesa. Located at 272 ½ 31 Road, this stunning property offers mountain vistas and is tucked off B ½ Road.
Outside lies an in-ground pool with a slide, mountain vistas, a covered hot tub and a storage shed that holds the pool equipment.
Built in 1999, this property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 6,104 square feet, a five-car garage and almost five acres.
This week’s unique property is a hidden gem in Orchard Mesa. Located at 272 ½ 31 Road, this stunning property offers mountain vistas and is tucked off B ½ Road. Built in 1999, this property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 6,104 square feet, a five-car garage and almost five acres.
Everything in the home is custom-built. The foyer features a custom tiled design, and the home has towering ceilings, hardwood floors and radiant in-floor heating in the tiled flooring. Straight ahead lies a cozy living space with a tiled gas fireplace and tall windows. To the right is a tucked-away dining space that could serve as a storage corner.
Adjacent lies the grand kitchen, which has travertine flooring, granite countertops and a massive island with two sinks and a button-activated garbage disposal. The kitchen island includes a dining bar, and there is also a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Wolf gas range stove with a griddle, a double oven, tiled backsplash, a pot filler, a hood with a fan and light, a barista center, under-cabinet lighting, a Sub-Zero wine cooler, a trash compactor and an arched display cabinet. A large walk-in pantry is located just off the kitchen, and to the left lies a formal dining space surrounded by windows and access to the expansive indoor patio.
Straight ahead goes to the cozy family room, which includes a stone-built gas fireplace, windows and patio access. Returning to the foyer, double doors open into an office with reading nooks, wide windows and storage. A colorful half bathroom sits nearby, and adjacent is the original primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, huge windows, a tucked-away work space with under-cabinet lighting, a tiled gas fireplace and a connected luxurious full bathroom with tiling along the counters, shower and tub, glass privacy blocks, two vanities, a dual-headed shower and another walk-in closet.
Upstairs has sconced lighting and wide windows and goes to the new primary bedroom, which includes a gas fireplace, reading nook, amazing mountain views, a separate lounge area with a wet bar and a private balcony overlooking the property and mountains. The connected bathroom includes two vanities with granite countertops, a jetted tub surrounded by tall windows and a huge walk-in dual-headed steam shower.
Back downstairs is the expansive patio, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and a wet bar with plenty of counter space and a gas grill with a commercial hood. This is a great space for entertaining family, friends and guests. Outside lies an in-ground pool with a slide, mountain vistas, a covered hot tub and a storage shed that holds the pool equipment. Mature trees and verdant landscaping encompass the property, and the crop provides 80 percent grass hay and 20 percent alfalfa with three cuts per year.
This amazing property is listed at $1,350,000 by Jen Pedersen with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.