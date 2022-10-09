 This week’s unique property is a hidden gem in Orchard Mesa. Located at 272 ½ 31 Road, this stunning property offers mountain vistas and is tucked off B ½ Road. Built in 1999, this property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 6,104 square feet, a five-car garage and almost five acres.

Everything in the home is custom-built. The foyer features a custom tiled design, and the home has towering ceilings, hardwood floors and radiant in-floor heating in the tiled flooring. Straight ahead lies a cozy living space with a tiled gas fireplace and tall windows. To the right is a tucked-away dining space that could serve as a storage corner. 