Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions Located at 334 West Ridges Boulevard, this property includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 3,427 square feet, a three-car garage and more than half an acre lot.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions Enjoy the amazing views of the Mesa and Mt. Garfield on the cozy covered deck, or relax in the hot tub after a long day.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions The stunning chef’s kitchen features a dining nook, kitchen island with granite countertops, a stove and storage.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions The living room includes a relaxing environment to entertain, amazing mountain views and an electric fireplace.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions The gorgeous primary bedroom includes a private balcony, an electric fireplace and a spacious walk-in closet.
Photo credit: Spieler Media Productions The property boasts panoramic mountain views and a luxurious lifestyle yet is open concept, convenient and low-maintenance.
Here is an amazing property in the Redlands that offers an exquisite Grand Valley way of living. Close to one of the best golf courses in Colorado, the clubhouse, restaurant and bar, this property is a must-see.
