A quiet country life with downtown convenience awaits at this stunning unique property, located at 114 Mira Monte Road in a private Redlands neighborhood. Featuring 3,121 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and almost an acre, this home has plenty of stories to tell. Built in 1945, the multi-storied home was updated in 2006 with new heating, plumbing and wiring and comprises bright pops of color with a Santa Fe style that is unique to the Grand Valley.

Down the driveway leads to the detached two-car garage, and the home sits adjacent. The front patio is encompassed by mature trees, landscaping and beautiful mountain vistas.