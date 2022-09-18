A quiet country life with downtown convenience awaits at this stunning unique property, located at 114 Mira Monte Road in a private Redlands neighborhood. Featuring 3,121 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and almost an acre, this home has plenty of stories to tell. Built in 1945, the multi-storied home was updated in 2006 with new heating, plumbing and wiring and comprises bright pops of color with a Santa Fe style that is unique to the Grand Valley.
Down the driveway leads to the detached two-car garage, and the home sits adjacent. The front patio is encompassed by mature trees, landscaping and beautiful mountain vistas.
There are many available entry points, and the foyer leads to the living room, which boasts wide windows overlooking the property and the mountains, as well as the original hardwood flooring. Arched doorways and hallways add to the Santa Fe feel, and by the living room is a nook with a built-in bookshelf that could also be a dry bar. A custom gas fireplace has unique tile designs, and the home uses mostly radiant in-floor heating and radiator heating through the home.
The entire home is adorned with custom Saltillo tile from Taos, New Mexico. The kitchen contains a six-range, hooded Thermador gas stove, Corian countertops, overhead storage for pots and pans, a skylight, custom tiling along the walls, a breakfast bar with glass tile and a nearby nook for built-in storage with glass tile that can be overflow storage space or a coffee bar. Next to the kitchen is a roomy dining area with massive arched windows and backyard access.
An adjacent sitting room includes numerous windows for natural lighting as well as a pellet stove and outdoor access. Returning to the living room brings visitors to a full bathroom with beautiful custom tiling along the shower and vanity walls, and farther down the hall goes to another room that could be a sitting room or library, as there is a tall bookshelf tucked away just around the corner.
Across the hall sits a cozy office space with towering bookshelves and windows, ideal for those working remotely. Another bathroom to the left contains unique tiling as well as bright tiling on the shower wall. At the end of the hall guides visitors to two bedrooms sitting across the hall from one another, and a working station is set up between the two.
Upstairs goes to the master bedroom and giant walk-in closet, and the master bathroom is accessed by a sliding barn door with a mirror. The master bedroom comprises two private balconies, both with peaceful property views, as well as a tiled gas fireplace. The master bathroom has a claw-foot soaker tub, a separate walk-in shower with a light, pebble tiled floor and colorful designs in the sinks.
The basement has a ¾ bathroom straight ahead, and adjacent is a yoga room using fans from outside to circulate the air as well as storage shelves and outdoor access. Across the hall is a cardio room with double doors similar to barn doors. There is also a space by the stairs that could be used as an entertainment room, and the laundry room, a guest bedroom and the utility room are nearby.
Outside leads to a barn with stalls, a feed shed and a corral. There is another entry gate for truck and trailer access, and plenty of space is available for parking. A dirt path goes up to the yard, where a lush koi pond rests.
This beautiful property is now under contract by Patti Poschman with RE/MAX 4000.