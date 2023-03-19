Photo credit: Peachwood Productions The Summer Hill subdivision offers easy access and is close to schools and hospitals. The HOA adds to the lock-and-leave by taking care of snow removal and the front yard.
This gorgeous subdivision in the North offers a premier lock-and-leave lifestyle with close access to Grand Junction’s best shopping, dining and amenities.
Summer Hill offers an easy, low-maintenance but luxurious lifestyle with many walking paths and ponds around the neighborhood that adds a relaxing, homely feel to the community.
The subdivision also hosts a barbeque for the residents every year, a great opportunity for people to get to know each other.
The architectural control committee ensures all homes are fit within specified guidelines to keep people’s amazing views of Mount Garfield and the Bookcliffs, while maintaining each home’s value.
Porter Homes, the exclusive builder in the subdivision, made each home unique, so no two homes are the same. All the homes include a lovely covered back patio and sit on decently-sized lots.
The homes incorporate an open concept with high-end finishes such as granite and quartz countertops, stone-built gas fireplaces and tall ceilings. Some of the homes have a three-car garage, and many people use the extra space as a workshop or for storage.
All of the houses in Summer Hill are built with custom stone and stucco, comfortable, well-sized and energy-efficient. There are only 11 lots left to build.
This gorgeous home also has an office and boasts soft-close cabinets, tiled bathrooms, a corner pantry and hand-troweled walls.
The kitchen includes granite countertops, patio access, wide windows, under-cabinet lighting, an adjacent dining space, a kitchen island with a breakfast nook and stainless-steel appliances.
Both guest bedrooms are large and close to the other bathroom, and the laundry room is open with plenty of storage, counter space and a sink.
There is also a courtyard for residents to unwind after a long day, and the floor plan flows seamlessly from room to room.
The homes are priced starting at $600,000 and up, and the beautiful home on 2705 Meadowcrest Court is listed at $660,000 by Merrite Wyatt with Bray Real Estate.
For more information, call Merrite Wyatt at (970) 260-6947, or call Bobby Boe at (970) 640-1903.