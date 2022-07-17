This elegant property features timeless design, amazing views and a lot of open space. Down a long driveway on 948 25 Road sits a grand 5,339 square foot home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home is encompassed by 70 beautiful acres, a pond and more than enough space for keeping horses, cows, boat and RV parking and more. Close to Mesa Mall, Canyon View Park, I-70 and downtown Grand Junction, this humongous Northwest property was custom built, has a lot of potential and features amazing panoramic mountain vistas.
A walking path leads to the covered entryway, and the foyer gives a preview of the home’s splendor. Straight ahead of the foyer lies a massive living room with soaring vaulted ceilings, a cozy stone gas fireplace and giant windows with access to a large walk-out deck. Oak hardwood flooring covers most of the upstairs of the home, and to the left, the formal dining room with huge windows makes a great place for hosting guests. To the right, a hallway leads to a grand library, and to the left lies the stunning master bedroom. Both of these rooms have access to a small patio, and the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a magnificent five-piece master bathroom with two vanities, tiled countertops, a jetted tub with a massive window for splendid views and a dual-headed walk-in shower with glass blocks for privacy.
The living room leads to another dining area with access to the deck and great views, and the kitchen features an island with a sink and storage, a Sub-Zero fridge, Viking appliances, a gas stove, porcelain tile countertops and a double oven. Adjacent to the kitchen and dining space is an Arizona room, which is surrounded by windows and has skylights and tiled flooring and removable windows to accommodate seasonal weather. The massive laundry room, which has storage, windows and a sink, is just down the hall and leads to a space for storing clothes and shoes.
Upstairs lies a multi-use loft area that is brightened by skylights and windows. Straight ahead are two connecting bedrooms, each with a reading nook, closet and storage that connects to a Jack and Jill bathroom with two vanities, a walk-in shower, storage space and a tub.
Back down the stairs and to the right is the four-car garage, and down another flight of stairs opens into an impressive lower level with a bedroom featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring and mirrors, which was previously used as a dance room. However, it can also be used as an entertainment room or yoga studio. All of the other bedrooms have brand-new carpeting. Across the hall is a four-piece bathroom with twin vanities, and close by is another guest bedroom.
The luxurious basement features a family space, a reading nook, natural light from numerous windows and leads to a three-piece bathroom nearby. The family room directly accesses the covered walk-out patio, which features a hot tub and views of the sprawling acreage and picturesque mountaintops.
Landscaping and mature trees envelop the home, and a short walk leads to a pond with a small bridge. The owner has 55 shares of irrigation water.
The peaceful seclusion and convenience make this property a must-see. This majestic property is listed at $3.2 million by eXp REALTOR® Rachel Young.