Here is a gorgeous townhome with eye-catching contemporary design, gorgeous finishes and mountain vistas that is a must-see.
Located in the heart of downtown Grand Junction, 859 Struthers Ave Unit 101 includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an 871 square foot lot, a one-car garage and 1,596 square feet.
This three-story townhome has a stunning metal and stucco exterior and is surrounded by massive windows presenting views of Grand Junction and the picturesque mountains. Built in 2018, this townhome features simple yet elegant design, surrounded by windows to draw in natural light, and an extra parking space is included for guests.
A walking path winds just by the townhome, and the living area comprises plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen features lovely pendant lighting, stainless-steel appliances, a glass-top stove, quartz countertops, gorgeous backsplash, numerous soft-close cabinets, a walk-in pantry and access to the main-level back patio.
Bright, recessed lighting makes the interior feel open, and the contrast of the dark flooring and light walls and cabinets adds to the stylish, elegant feel of the townhome. There is a nearby two-piece bathroom, and the patio comprises tall privacy fencing.
Upstairs leads to a long hallway with two large bedrooms and spacious closets, and the bathrooms all boast tile finishes and quartz countertops. The second level also includes a tucked-away stacked laundry unit. There is also a storage nook and a long, narrow window with views of the subdivision and mountains.
On the third level is a narrow hallway surrounded by windows and a flex room that could be used as an office space, to study or for extra storage. An expansive private rooftop deck overlooks the city, and many new, exciting developments are underway in the area. Close enough to The Amp, one can listen to concerts right from their own deck.
The property’s prime location offers amazing views of downtown Grand Junction, Grand Mesa, the Bookcliffs and the Colorado River.
This is a great location close to the Colorado River, Riverfront Trail, The Amp, disc golf courses, Edgewater Brewing Company and many more amenities to experience everything Grand Junction has to offer. This property also offers a great potential real estate investment opportunity where buyers can rent out the townhomes in one of Grand Junction’s most fast-growing, high-demand areas.
This incredible property is under contingency at $425,000 by Carrie St. Clair with RE/MAX 4000.