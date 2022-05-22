After more than 16 years and thousands of stories and photos, I’m retiring from the special sections department at the Daily Sentinel. When I started, I had no idea that writing about real estate every week meant writing about sewer service as much as granite countertops and 2X6 construction, but it’s been an interesting career choice.
I used to tell people that I had the best job at the paper, because in addition to my weekly gig in Real Estate Weekly, I wrote about tourism and recreation, home improvement, peaches, grapes, wine, healthcare, travel, hobbies, cycling, gardening and interesting people, but I never had to write about crime and politics. My job was to tell good news, whether it was good news about a business, a trail, a tomato plant or a house.
Although I certainly loved going on a hike so I could write about in one of our sections somewhere, the best perk of my job was getting to know people in the community. I have loved working with the hundreds of real estate agents who are passionate about helping people find just the right home. I’ve enjoyed chatting with builders and developers who know they aren’t just building houses, but neighborhoods and homes for real people. I’ve also learned from and enjoyed working with city and county staff members, who have always been helpful, thoughtful and dedicated to their communities.
My job also gave me the opportunity to tell stories about business owners, retirees, teachers, students, families, healthcare professionals, farmers, athletes and hundreds of other people in the Grand Valley. I’ve learned that people here are passionate, friendly and kind, and that most of us live here because we want to.
We want to live in an area where there are so many options and places to enjoy life outside. We want to live in a community where people partner together to accomplish things that one person or single organizations and agencies couldn’t do on their own. This community is wonderful, and I have enjoyed telling its stories.
Like any storyteller, my biggest desire was to connect with readers, and I heard from enough people over the years to know that I did. Thank you for reading my stories and columns and thanks for laughing with me through my gardening adventures.
Although I’m retiring from the Sentinel, I anticipate that I’ll have an almost full-time gig, at least through the summer - my job (who am I kidding - it was my paddle board!) has kept me from devoting as much time as I should to the bindweed in my garden, so I will spend the next few months in a fruitless attempt to eradicate it. I may also do some freelance writing, so you may see my name in the paper, or on a bathroom wall somewhere.
