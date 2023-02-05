Photo credit: Toni Ratliff Stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, eye-catching backsplashes, modern light fixtures and accent tiles are available in a variety of colorful styles for all design preferences.
All of the townhomes are larger and luxurious, with three stories and incredible views of the Monument, Grand Mesa and the Bookcliffs.
Two of the Casas de Luz townhomes are currently undergoing construction near the Redlands Mesa Golf Course in the beautiful Redlands.
There are three designer package options available to choose from, and these are built as sustainable desert homes with an emphasis on community living.
These townhomes were created with eco-friendly designs, sustainable materials and beautiful finishes in mind.
Both townhomes are sized around 2,400-2,700 square feet, and both can have the primary bedroom on the main level or a different level.
Two of the Casas de Luz townhomes are currently undergoing construction near the Redlands Mesa Golf Course in the beautiful Redlands. Canyon Vista Homes, the builder, plans to build three more townhomes and 12 single-level condos. There will be eight townhomes total once the project is completed.
The condos will have an elevator, but they are smaller with more of an aging in place concept, incorporating features such as wider doorways and no lips on the showers.
Just a short drive away takes owners to St. Mary’s Hospital, downtown Grand Junction and some of the city’s best local shops and restaurants.
Close to the golf course, Pineridge Park and Shadow Lake Park, Casas de Luz is a prime destination to access some of the best hiking, biking and running trails in the Grand Valley. The townhomes are also pre-wired in case the owner wants to install solar panels, and an electric car charging port is available.
Inside the townhomes, the floor plans are different, but both include an oversized two-car garage, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Both are sized around 2,400-2,700 square feet, and both can have the primary bedroom on the main level or a different level.
There are three designer package options available to choose from, and these are built as sustainable desert homes with an emphasis on community living. The goal is to install such beautiful finishes in the homes that no upgrades are necessary.
Stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, eye-catching backsplashes, modern light fixtures and accent tiles are available in a variety of colorful styles to appeal to all design preferences. The kitchens have under-cabinet lighting, and some bathrooms include motion-sensor lighting.
All the rooms boast large windows and highlight the incredible mountain views. The deck spaces are also open and offer spectacular views of the Monument and Bookcliffs.
Since these townhomes are low-maintenance, HOA fees are small, only covering landscaping and snow removal.
These townhomes were created with eco-friendly designs, sustainable materials and beautiful finishes in mind, and the multiple outdoor living spaces give owners a chance to enjoy the warm weather and amazing views.
The condos will be smaller with a ranch style, but they will all include the same high-quality finishes and eye-catching details.
These two amazing properties will be listed at $945,000 by The Kimbrough Team at RE/MAX 4000. There will be an open house from 12pm-4pm.