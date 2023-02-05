Two of the Casas de Luz townhomes are currently undergoing construction near the Redlands Mesa Golf Course in the beautiful Redlands. Canyon Vista Homes, the builder, plans to build three more townhomes and 12 single-level condos. There will be eight townhomes total once the project is completed.

The condos will have an elevator, but they are smaller with more of an aging in place concept, incorporating features such as wider doorways and no lips on the showers.