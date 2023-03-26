Grand Junction, CO – The Christi Reece Group has added another new agent to the group. Please welcome REALTOR® Mabree McClung!
Mabree can’t wait to help you find your home here in the Grand Valley! She knows this community has so much to offer.
In her free time, she enjoys quality time spent outdoors with friends and family. Whether it’s taking on the trails with her two German Shepherds, or elk hunting in the surrounding area, she finds herself constantly finding new adventures.
Growing up in small-town Lake City, Colorado, she was given the opportunity to work hard from a young age in several family businesses. From home improvement to maintaining rental properties to landscaping and more, she had a head start learning how to make a house feel like a home.
Having known about Christi Reece through her roots in Lake City, it was clear to her that Christi had created the kind of environment she hoped to be a part of when she relocated to Grand Junction.
She is excited to be involved in something that is more than just a job, but an opportunity to give back through what she does daily. Real estate always stood out to her as a career that combined her passion for people with the diversity of settings and experiences.
She is eager to get to know you and help you find what you’re looking for!
“We’re thrilled to have Mabree join our crew,” said Team Leader, Christi Reece. “She has a great, fresh perspective, along with a true love for Western Colorado. And, of course, I love having a fellow Lake City girl on the team!”