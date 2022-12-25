2022 was a record year of industrial building sales, said Theresa Englbrecht, a senior Commercial Broker with Bray Commercial.
Among the sales she brokered were: 2122 North – the former Carvilles Auto Mart sold to a car wash developer. 2415 Blue Heron sold to a local engineering firm. 719 Arrowest Ct was sold to Equipmentshare.com. 2801 Grand Avenue, the former Grand Valley Power building, finally traded ownership. Also sold was a small shop sale in Fruita at 810 E. Grand Ave.
There is an excellent commercial opportunity available just off US 6 & 50 between Grand Junction and Fruita. This expansive industrial property, located at 821 21 ½ Road, was previously owned by Black Hills Energy.
However, the property boasts plenty of space and potential to be used for a variety of purposes such as industrial, manufacturing, service, warehouse and more. Featuring 9,300 square feet and three acres of land, 821 21 ½ Road offers flexibility, opportunity and a convenient location.
There are two overhead cranes to help with loading and offloading trucks or lifting equipment, as well as a recessed loading dock with a 10-foot door. There are also two 10-foot drive-through doors in the main shop area.
In the larger truck bays are two massive 14-foot overhead doors as well as a 10-ton overhead crane and a five-ton crane. The property includes three 220 welding outlets with separate power panels, and there is a three-phase power, 600-amp service with a transformer.
Throughout the building, the panel lights encompassing the towering ceilings provide more than enough light, and there is plenty of room for employees to get work done.
The property is three acres and is fully fenced and graveled for a storage yard or vehicle/material storage. It is zoned in a PUD but set for industrial usage.
Beautiful mountain vistas of the Colorado National Monument surround the property. Although adjacent to US 6 & 50 and the I-70 interchange, 821 21 ½ Road is close enough to be easily accessible yet tucked far enough away to have some space and quiet.
Also included in the property’s price tag are five separate, sizeable offices as well as two shop offices and a break area.
This spectacular property is listed by Theresa Englbrecht with Bray Commercial Real Estate at $1,325,000.