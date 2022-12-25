2022 was a record year of industrial building sales, said Theresa Englbrecht, a senior Commercial Broker with Bray Commercial.

Among the sales she brokered were: 2122 North – the former Carvilles Auto Mart sold to a car wash developer. 2415 Blue Heron sold to a local engineering firm. 719 Arrowest Ct was sold to Equipmentshare.com. 2801 Grand Avenue, the former Grand Valley Power building, finally traded ownership. Also sold was a small shop sale in Fruita at 810 E. Grand Ave.