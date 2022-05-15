The Redlands continues to be a popular place to buy a new home, especially for buyers who want to enjoy dramatic views and stunning vistas every time they look out the window. New construction is ongoing in several neighborhoods, where most homes are sold before they’re ever finished. In some developments, buyers can make reservations on homes and lots before they’re ever started.
Single-family homes on large and small suburban lots had been the predominant type of home in the Redlands for years, but that started to change a few years ago.
The Peaks at Redlands Mesa, a townhome development at Redlands Mesa Golf Course, has been under construction since 2016, when North Peak Construction broke ground on the first four-unit building in the 40-unit townhome project. There is currently one building with four units units under construction, but all of those units are sold. North Peak Construction, the exclusive builder at the development, is hoping to break ground on two more four-unit buildings in June. After that, there will be just one more four-unit building remaining to complete the project. Prices for the two bedroom townhomes start in the mid $500s.
Velo Ridge, another townhome development at 2394 Ridge Circle Drive, will have a total of nine townhomes when it’s completely built out. The first triplex is currently under construction, and the developer hopes that they will be finished by mid-August. Prices haven’t been set yet for the 1,700-square foot homes, which will have three bedrooms and two baths, with a two-car garage and extra storage.
“When we started the project, our goal was to make them functional for people who enjoyed an outdoor lifestyle,” said Jerome Gardner, the developer. Gardner hopes to include a bike repair station that’s open to the public, and also plans to include outdoor living spaces on the roof of each unit.
La Casa de Luz is a multi-family development that was initially approved by the city in 2010, but never built. The owner decided today’s market conditions were good, however, and has selected John Bennett with Canyon Vista Construction to be the exclusive builder of the project, which will include eight townhomes and 12 condo units. Dirt work has begun on the first two townhomes, and both are already under contract. The townhomes are fairly large, from 2,444 to 2,750 square feet, and will have multiple stories, with price points starting at $875,000. .
The condo buildings will be three-story buildings, with a separate condo on each floor. An elevator will service the building, so a third-floor condo could be a great option for those who don’t want to deal with stairs.
Townhomes and condos are both great options for homeowners who don’t want to maintain a lawn, as are the patio homes currently in construction and working their way through city planning for Red Rocks Valley, which is near Monument Road and South Camp Road. The patio homes range in size from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, and there are currently four under construction, with one that is available for sale. There are 25 - 30 more lots that the builder hopes will be approved by the city soon for additional patio homes. Prices start in the low $550s for the smallest homes and go into the mid-$700s.
Roads and other infrastructure construction are going in at Canyon Rim 360, which will be a gateway neighborhood for Redlands 360, a 600-acre hilltop development that stretches from Easter Hill to South Camp and almost to Redlands Mesa Golf Course. Redlands 360 will have a variety of housing styles and a variety of price points, and one of the biggest goals of La Plata Communities, the project developer, is to keep the character of the land, which is criss-crossed with hiking and biking trails, dotted with wildflowers in the spring and loved by locals, who love the views and the open space, even though the open space is private property.
There will be 20 lots at Canyon Rim 360 that could be ready for building by the end of summer, and there is also a pre-application with the city on a 20-acre section of the land on top of the hill, where the developer hopes to build the first 51 homes in the neighborhood.
The owners of Redlands 360 have worked with the Mesa Country Trails Coordinator to improve the most viable trails on the property and keep them open to the public, while also creating several parks on the property that will also be open to the entire community.
“We’re trying to be good neighbors and good partners,” said Jane Quimby, who is the local representative for La Plata Communities. “People have been good stewards of this land.”
Pinnacle Ridge, which is off Mariposa near Redlands Mesa Golf Course, also offers a great hilltop location with incredible views. There are several homes under construction, with a mixture of homes that are already sold and some that will be available when they’re closer to completion. Builders in the subdivision currently include Wes Ratcliff, 970 Builders and Vostatek Homes.
Karie O’Connor, the listing agent for the lots, is taking reservations for the next filing of 24 lots, which she hopes will be approved by June. Those lots won’t have the same dramatic views as some of the earlier filings or the later filings that will have hilltop homes, but they’re also priced a little lower, with anticipated prices starting around $100,000. Other builders are welcome to buy the lots, as are private parties who wish to bring their own builder to the development.
Lots are also available at Magnolia Ridge, which is a 46-lot development near 20 1/2 Road and Highway 340. Twelve lots are currently available, with prices ranging from $200,000 to $290,000.
Although most of the recent and ongoing real estate activity in the Redlands is residential, a new retail store opened up at 417 Monument Road. Trek Bicycle Store opened for business in January, 2022, selling only Trek bicycles. The store is a corporate-owned business, which has a variety of bicycle styles, including bikes for children, mountain bikes, hybrid bikes, road bikes, gravel bikes and electric assist bikes. Logan Franks, the store manager, was working at a Trek store in Woodland Hills, Calif., before he moved here in February to work as the manager.
“I begged them to bring me out here,” said Franks, who loves the proximity to the Lunch Loops area.
The Trek store doesn’t have a rental fleet or demo bikes, but does have a great 30-day return policy, and also allows customers to test ride a bike on some of the less challenging trails at Lunch Loops.