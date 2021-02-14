Commercial real estate activity continues to hum at a lively pace, and many of the current projects around town involve taking under-utilized properties and turning them into something new that will generate tax dollars and add to the community’s overall aesthetics.
The first of three new RV Resort-style campgrounds coming to the city of Grand Junction, all of which are being built on under-utilized land, is getting ready to open. Canyon View RV Resort, which is on 23 1/2 Road next to I-70, is finishing the camp store and putting the final touches on the rest of the resort.
“We hope to open by the first of May for overnight camping,” said Jean Barel, the manager of the park, adding that the area that is reserved for extended stay guests who will be there for more than 30 days is on schedule to open at the end of April.
The park will have 156 RV sites and four tent sites. RV sites have full hookups, and the tent sites have water and electric service. Each site also has a fire pit, a concrete patio and a small lawn area.
“We are trying to make it not look like a parking lot,” Barel said.
Jen Taylor, who has been working for years on El Jet’s Cantina and Sky Outpost, the campground she envisioned along the Colorado River near the Riverside neighborhood, is hoping to break ground on her project in June, as soon as the city completes all the infrastructure at The Riverfront at Dos Rios, the new business/residential/recreational park on the river directly west of the Fifth Street bridge.
East of Las Colonias Park, on C 1/2 Road, Triumph Development is working with the city of Grand Junction to bring an urban campground experience, as well as 96 apartments, to the market. The developers of the project, called the Eddy of Grand Junction, are excited about the site, which is along the river, and are equally excited about the opportunity they will have to continue the Colorado Riverfront Trail through their property. They are, however, hoping to move the trail from the location it was originally approved to be by voters, to an area that’s actually closer to the river.
“When the easement was put in place, the property was zoned industrial,” said Stephanie Copeland, spokesperson for the developers. “Right now, it comes through the center of our property, and we are asking voters to approve repositioning the trail along the riverfront.”
Because voters approved the original easement, the repositioning will also have to be approved by voters.
“We’re excited about facilitating the trail for connectivity,” Copeland said.
The developer is also excited and committed to bringing apartments that target middle income rent and attainable for those who earn the area median income.
The owner of Timberleaf Trailers, Kevin Molick, was hoping to build a new manufacturing facility at Las Colonias, but when he couldn’t work through all the lease issues to his satisfaction, he ultimately chose to find another location. Timberleaf manufactures small teardrop trailers, and the company is currently maxed out in its current location.
“My business has exploded in the last year with a 300 to 400% increase in sales,” said Molick. “We’re maxed out in our current space. I have nine employees, and they’re crawling over each other.”
Rather than leasing a spot at Las Colonias, Molick decided to purchase a lot on Justice Court, close to the airport. He is currently working through the planning process with the city of Grand Junction.
Trader’s Coffee has signed a lease on a coffee shop space at Rivertown Center on Patterson, which is the new development just west of 25 1/2 Road, less than a mile from its current location near Seventh and Patterson. The new coffee shop will have a large patio space, as well as a drive-through and plenty of parking.
Dale Beede, the developer of Rivertown Center, is working with city planning on another 20,000 square feet of medical offices, as well as a 5,000 square foot restaurant.
After months of working through the planning department process and even more months waiting on supply chain issues, Ciara’s Cafe and Cantina at 701 Main St. finally opened on Feb. 5.
“It’s been a process, to say the least,” said Paul Romero, owner of Ciara’s Cafe and Cantina, “but we did it.”
Ciara’s has a food truck inside the building, as well as a small stage where Romero hopes to feature local bands. He’s looking forward to bringing something new to the downtown community, which he did as a way to honor his daughter, Ciara, who died in January, 2018.
Other parts of the valley are also seeing commercial activity from local entrepreneurs. In Palisade, peach grower James Sanders is getting ready to open a permanent location right off the Palisade exit from I-70. In the summer, it will function as a fruit stand, as well as a place to visit for hay rides, u-pick orchard experiences, taste wine, get some ice cream or have a cup of coffee. In the winter, the fruit stand, hay rides and u-pick opportunities will be shuttered, but the coffee shop and gift store will remain open year-round.