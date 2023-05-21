Here is a new subdivision featuring eco-friendly living in the beautiful Redlands. The Velo Ridge Villas, started 18 months ago, offer low-maintenance three-story townhomes that emphasize efficiency and durability. Three of the nine have been completed and are available for prospective buyers.
Close to hiking and biking trails, these townhomes are all about exploring the outdoors and living in a tucked-away part of the Redlands while being close to Grand Junction.
The townhomes vary in size and price, but they all include a two-car oversized garage with extra space for storing kayaks, bikes and other outdoor equipment. All heating, cooling and the water heater use heat pumps, and there is a solar system with no lease attached.
Since the goal of these townhomes is to produce stunning homes and an eco-friendly footprint, the garage also includes electric utilities and an EV hookup. The kitchen boasts quartz countertops, a walk-in pantry, a kitchen island with plenty of storage space and built-in shelves.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the living and dining area, which has outdoor access to a side patio that can be used as a garden or space to enjoy a glass of wine and watch the sun set over the mountains.
The units are quiet with concrete insulation, and the primary suite on the second floor is spacious with windows to draw in natural light. The en-suite primary bathroom includes a soaker tub, twin sinks with quartz countertops, a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms are also located on the second floor, and there is a shared bathroom with a walk-in shower.
On the third floor is a kitchen area with storage cabinets, an under-counter fridge and access to the expansive rooftop patio, which spans 900 square feet. This rooftop patio boasts views of Mt. Garfield and the Bookcliffs.
The covered part of the patio is constructed from beetle-killed pine wood, and there is space for an outdoor cooking area. Owners can have a gas BBQ grill, wet bar or garden, and the pavers utilize a cooling technology ideal for hot summers. The rooftop has an efficient draining system, and the pet-grade turf is also easy to clean and drains well.
The HOA maintains all landscaping and allows owners to utilize the spaces as an Airbnb or for short-term rentals. There is also an outdoor community area for residents, and the next phase of development is anticipated to begin soon.
When designing the villas, the builders wanted to focus on modern desert influence architecture and create something visually appealing and sustainable.
The three units currently on the market are listed by Valerie Siler at $592,000. For more information, contact Valerie Siler at (970) 618-0636, or visit uccoloradobrokers.com.