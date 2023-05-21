Here is a new subdivision featuring eco-friendly living in the beautiful Redlands. The Velo Ridge Villas, started 18 months ago, offer low-maintenance three-story townhomes that emphasize efficiency and durability. Three of the nine have been completed and are available for prospective buyers.

Close to hiking and biking trails, these townhomes are all about exploring the outdoors and living in a tucked-away part of the Redlands while being close to Grand Junction.