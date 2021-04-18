Those who are looking for a pretty lot in a nice neighborhood that offers a little bit of elbow room, but isn’t too far from town may want to take a look at Stone Creek Estates, a small, 12-lot subdivision off Monument Road that sits between the Lunch Loops hiking and biking area and Colorado National Monument.
The subdivision is a single street with a cul-de-sac at the end of it, and all of the one-acre lots have gorgeous views of Colorado National Monument, Grand Mesa, and the Bookcliffs. The VCK Group began listing the lots at the beginning of the year, and eight are currently under contract. Some of the buyers are homeowners who are planning custom dream homes and will bring their own builder, and a few lots have sold to builders, who are building custom homes for clients.
Joshua Francis with Colorado Custom Design Build purchased two lots, and is planning to break ground on a custom home for a client sometime this summer. He anticipates that it will take seven to eight months to build the 3,000 square foot home his customers are planning. Prospective buyers who are interested in a custom home in the neighborhood are welcome to call him to discuss possibilities for the other lot.
Terry Retherford with Lee-Star homes is also hoping to break ground on a custom home for a client some time this summer, and he’s also working with the developers of the subdivision to build a spec house on one of the four remaining lots. The developers are hoping that they’ll be able to break ground on the spec house, which will have almost 2,200 square feet, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage, by the end of May or early June.
A few of the lots at Stone Creek are sloped, making them perfect for walk-out basements. Architectural guidelines stipulate that the homes must have a roofline no higher than 26 feet, which would make it impossible to build a traditional two-story home. Single story homes and homes with walk-out basements help to preserve the views of all homeowners.
Available utilities include water, electricity, gas and cable, and all are developed to each lot. There is no sewer service to the neighborhood, so homes must be on a septic system. As a housing area bordering the desert open space, there is also no irrigation water available, and the architectural guidelines encourage the high desert, xeriscape look for front yards.
The neighborhood borders No Thoroughfare Creek and the Lunch Loops open space on one side, and it’s less than five minutes to Colorado National Monument. It’s also about 10 minutes from downtown Grand Junction, making it an ideal location for those who want to feel like they’re away from civilization, without actually being that far from dining, shopping, healthcare and other urban amenities.
The VCK Group at Coldwell Banker is listing all the lots in the subdivision, and will also list the home that Lee-Star homes is planning on lot No. 1. Lot prices range from $174,900 to $179,900.