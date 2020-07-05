Those who are looking for a new home in an attainable price range that won’t wreck a family budget may want to look at the homes currently under construction in West Branch Subdivision. Conveniently located off D Road halfway between 29 and 30 Road, the subdivision is close to downtown via Riverside Parkway, close to other arterials via 29 Road, and close to local recreation areas like Corn Lake and the Colorado Riverfront Trail.
When complete, West Branch will have 72 homes. The first filing of 19 lots all sold to builders who have spec homes under construction. All the lots in the second filing are also reserved by builders, who appreciate the lots that are priced under $70,000, which enables them to build a more affordable home than in a subdivision where lots are priced above $100,000.
Any builder is welcome to come and buy lots in the subdivision, and right now, there are six different builders working on various homes. All of the homes are single-story, and most have three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. A few builders are building homes with three-car garages, and most of the homes are sized between 1,500 to 1,700 square feet. .
Lot sizes are manageable, averaging about 6,500 feet, which is large enough for a small lawn area for the children or the dogs and a patio to enjoy the outdoors. They are not so large that they will require a huge time commitment to mow, trim and pull weeds on a weekly basis. The developer is encouraging homeowners to consider desert landscaping, and architectural guidelines require at least three bushes and a tree, all of which could be xeric and put on a drip system to reduce water consumption.
General contractors currently building homes at West Branch include GJ Homebuilders, Spice Builders, MTB Homes, Pruett Homes and Larson Building Solutions.
The homes at West Branch share similarities, in that they’re all single-story, and most have three bedrooms and two baths, along with granite countertops, tile and LVT flooring, and stucco exteriors. With so many builders working in the neighborhood, however, the homes won’t look like four different versions of the same floor plan from either the inside or the outside. Each of the builders puts their own unique stamp on the homes they build.
Pruett Homes likes to expand the garage and make it a three-car space, when possible. Spice Builders likes to make sure the patio is as large as possible, and works with a designer at Gallagher Flooring to select colors and finishes, as well as oversized garages with a man-door. Todd Larson with Larson Building Solutions is putting a vaulted ceiling in the main living space, and a tray ceiling in the master suite. GJ Homebuilders has a large covered patio, along with a three-car garage, in one of the homes it will soon complete.
Because various builders are working in the neighborhood, there are a variety of real estate agents who are selling homes including Hal Heath with Metro Brokers, Jason Holm with Bray Real Estate and Steve Voytilla with Hill and Homes. Home prices also vary, but generally start at $310,00 and go up to $340,000.