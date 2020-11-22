Real Estate Weekly has feature stories about many of the unique properties here in the Grand Valley, and many of them are unique because of their age, while others are unique because they’re custom homes, and other are unique because of acreage or outbuildings. Sometimes, unique also means expensive. Not this week.
This week’s unique property features two Orchard Mesa townhomes in a development that’s well-established and maintained, with huge shade trees, tidy common areas and a price that makes them unbelievably affordable.
The townhome at 255 Coventry Place, unit 47, is a two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in 1,176 square feet. The home has been updated since it was first built, with newer paint and flooring. A tile entryway leads to the living area and the other common areas on the main floor. There plenty of cabinetry in the kitchen, as well as a nice-sized pantry closet. An adjacent dining area could easily seat a small family. A back door leads to a private patio and a common lawn area that’s fenced around the perimeter.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, as well as a bonus room that could be an office, a studio, or a home gym.
Amanda Hill with Bray Real Estate, who has sold several townhomes in the development over the last several years, is listing this townhome for $169,600. At that price, the 3.5% down payment required by the FHA is less than $6,000, and with today’s interest rates, the mortgage payment would almost certainly be less than a rent payment, although prospective buyers should always consult with a mortgage professional before shopping for a home or making an offer.
The other home in the same townhome development is a one-bedroom unit at 260 Coventry Court. It has been updated within the last year, and those updates include new flooring and paint, new appliances and a new bathroom. The home is open and bright, with laminate wood flooring in the living room and tile in the kitchen and dining. Upstairs, there’s one large master suite, as well as the laundry room.
Martha Newman with Grand Valley Real Estate Group, is listing this tidy townhome for $135,500. There is an offer pending, but Newman is accepting back-up offers.
None of the townhomes in this development include garages, but all of them have dedicated parking spaces in front of their buildings. The development includes nine buildings total, with four, five or six housing units per building. There are sidewalks and shade throughout the neighborhood, making it a great place for owners to take their dogs for a walk. HOA dues are $170 per month, and that includes exterior maintenance, trash, sewer and common area maintenance.
Because these are great starter homes, they come on the market periodically. These two units, however, may not be available for long. They could also be great as an investment property for those who are interested in buying rental units. Both homes are well-cared for and updated, making them desirable in the rental market.