Depending on the size of a home and the availability of supplies, building a single-family home can take anywhere from four months to a year. It takes quite a bit longer than that to find available land, take it through the municipal planning and permitting process, obtain financing and install all the necessary infrastructure for the neighborhood, such as roads, sewer, electricity, cable and drainage systems, which is one of the reasons for the insufficient supply of new homes.
Developers have known there is a shortage of new homes in the Grand Valley market for years, but have been unable to catch up to the demand because the housing market turned around quicker than most could bring a development ready for home construction to market. Perhaps 2022 will be the year with a large enough supply of available lots and new homes to reduce the upward pressure on home prices, which could be good news for home buyers, but challenging for home builders.
In Fruita, there are several large developments in various stages of development. Orchard Ridge was initially brought to the market in 2004, and the first two filings were developed and filled with homes and buyers. The real estate market fell apart a few years later, and the land for filings three and four remained undeveloped until 2021, when it was purchased by Chaparral West. Now the 31 lots in filing three are available or already sold to builders, who have homes under construction. Lots in filing four will be available later in 2022.
Iron Wheel, a large subdivision just east of Fruita Monument High School, was delayed due to the complexity of bringing necessary infrastructure to the neighborhood, but is almost ready for home construction. Garrett Davis with Chronos Builders hopes to have the first few homes under construction by the end of January or the first part of February, depending on the weather. Chronos Builders, Mountain Coast Properties and Home Again Builders will be the exclusive builders in the subdivision. The first filing consists of 55 lots.
Senergy Builders hopes that Cider Mill, a single family development on the south side of Interstate 70, will have 47 lots available for construction sometime in 2022. Senergy is also working on getting approval and infrastructure on 81 single family lots at Brookfield, which sits on 21 1/2 Road between Fruita and Grand Junction.
In Grand Junction, new developments in the north area will bring hundreds of new home lots to the market in 2022. The developer of Founders Colony, which will bring both single-family and multi-family housing to the market, is hoping to have the paving on the first filing done by spring. That filing will be for 46 single family lots.
Three in-fill subdivisions are creating lots for single-family and multi-family housing options off G Road west of Horizon Drive. Infrastructure is almost complete at the Court on G Road, a townhome development that will bring 17 new townhomes to the market, and the bulldozers are busy at Village Center and Highlander, two subdivisions that are adjacent to each other near 12th Street and G Road. Highlander will bring 35 single family lots to the market, while Village Center will bring both single and multi-family.
In the Redlands, work continues to plan and permit several new subdivisions, including Canyon Rim 360 and Redlands 360, which will combine to create hundreds of new housing lots. Canyon Rim will have 22 lots available in sometime 2022. The developers will bring their plans for Redlands 360 to the planning commission in January and to city council in February. Plans are not to simply create more mini-mansion lots in the Redlands, but to create a development that includes homes at a variety of price points, as well as pedestrian and bike trails throughout the 600+ acre project. The developers anticipate that it could take 25 years to build out the entire project.
Elsewhere in the Grand Valley, builders and developers are bringing more homes and lots to the market, including more filings of fast-selling subdivisions in the northeast and the southeast, and brand new subdivisions in Clifton, Orchard Mesa and Whitewater.
As it has done for years, Real Estate Weekly will continue writing about new subdivisions and housing across the Grand Valley in 2022. With so many subdivisions in a variety of price points, perhaps this will be the year to take the plunge and buy the new house you’ve always dreamed of owning.