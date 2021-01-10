If rising home and land prices are putting your family’s dreams for country living in jeopardy, take a closer look at this week’s featured property on Bean Ranch Road in Whitewater. The property, 8097 Bean Ranch Road, includes a modular home with more than 2,100 square feet and several outbuildings including a two-car garage with a shop, all on more than five acres and currently for sale for less than $300,000.
The house has a great family design, with a split floor plan that includes four bedrooms and two baths. The carpeting in the living room, family room, hallways and bedrooms is newer, and the laminate wood flooring in the dining and kitchens will hold up well with children, pets or country living.
The home has a formal living room, which opens to a large dining area. There’s also a high-top bar big enough for two barstools that separates the kitchen from the living/dining area. There are plenty of countertops and workspaces in the kitchen, including a small island that offers countertop workspace and additional storage in the cabinetry below it. Lighting over the island makes it easier for cooks to create culinary masterpieces. Appliances include a gas range, as well as the usual refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
A patio door leads from the kitchen area to the back patio, and the family room is on the other side of the kitchen, making the kitchen the true heart of the home. Dad can not only let the dog out the back door while he’s making the pasta sauce, he can also supervise homework being done at the kitchen table, and watch the TV in the family room.
The master suite is off the family room, and it’s a true suite. In addition to the standard five-piece bath with a soaker tub, two sinks and a walk-in shower, there’s a private sitting area off the bedroom, making it the perfect retreat for parents seeking quiet. It could also be a great nursery for a family with a newborn.
On the opposite side of the common rooms, the bedroom wing has three large bedrooms and one bath. A skylight was installed in the hallway two years ago when current owners replaced the roof, and it often gives the illusion that someone left the light on in the hallway.
The back yard is landscaped, with underground sprinklers, although all the landscape is currently buried under snow. There are fenced, elevated garden boxes in back, as well as a chicken coop. There’s also a fenced, one-acre pasture that has been used for horses in the past with a frost-free spigot for year-round watering.
A small yard area in the front is also landscaped, and there is a small, decorative pond. The two-car garage has an attached workshop, as well as a stove for heating. There are two other storage sheds on the property.
BLM area can be accessed at the end of Bean Ranch Road, just a couple hundred yards from the property. In addition to a private well for water, the property also has two 1,700-gallon cisterns.
Desiree Garcia with Bray Real Estate is listing this amazingly affordable property for $289,900.