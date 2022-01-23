Families who are looking for a place that includes room for children, pets, 4-H projects, a garden plot, a winery, privacy, views, and their own irrigation pond without breaking the bank might want to take a closer look at this week’s unique property at 3770 Blair Road. This Whitewater property includes 46 acres and a 1,900-square foot house, along with several outbuildings and the above-mentioned irrigation pond.
The house was built in 1915, but has been maintained and remodeled several times since then. The latest remodel included updates to the kitchen, a new roof, new plumbing and duct work and updates to the bathrooms.
Unlike some older homes, the house isn’t cut up into small rooms joined by long hallways. The front entry opens to a bright living room that’s open to the dining area. Both have large windows that bring in natural daylight and allow homeowners to enjoy the views.
The kitchen, which has new stainless steel appliances, is off the dining area. The kitchen also has plenty of countertop space and cabinetry. A large window over the sink keeps it bright and open.
The floor plan is somewhat circular, with a wide doorway from the kitchen leading to a family room. From the family room, doors lead to the laundry room, a back entrance or the bedrooms. The laundry room looks like it may have been an add-on once upon a time, but there’s plenty of room for a full-size washer and dryer, the hot water tank, lots of storage cabinets and windows that look out toward Grand Mesa.
The bedrooms are also unusual for a home that was built in 1915, as they’re all fairly large, and they all have large closets. The master has a walk-in closet and a three-piece bath, with a walk-in shower rather than a tub. The other bath has double sinks and a traditional tub.
An extra deep, detached two-car garage is adjacent to the house. The house also has a great front porch that looks out over the front pasture and the Uncompahgre Plateau. The home has large yard areas in front and in back, with lots of established trees that will keep it cool, shady and private in the summertime.
One of the buildings in the back yard is a small studio with a wood stove. The studio has patio doors that face south-ish and bring in great natural lighting. Those who don’t need an art studio could use the building as an office (yes, it has electricity), a school room, a she-shed, a music room or however the space is needed.
There’s a huge metal shop behind the studio area. Half of the 30X50-foot building is a true shop area, with lots of work benches, 220V electricity and a garage bay. The other half of the building was used to make wine, and it has a half-bath, a commercial freezer and fridge, and a large kitchen area with sinks and lots of countertop space. Those who don’t want to make wine but do like to hunt might enjoy having a great workspace to process their own meat. There’s also a one-car garage door on that side of the workshop.
A 20-acre, fenced and irrigated pasture is in front of the house. The property is on the side of Grand Mesa, with rolling hills behind the house. In addition to the studio and shop, there’s a chicken coop area and an old-fashioned, large root cellar dug into one of the hills behind the house. A small fenced garden area has garden boxes with irrigation. The one-acre irrigation pond sits between the house and its outbuildings and the three-acre vineyard. The vineyard has been damaged by the ongoing drought, as irrigation water ran dry for a few weeks in the hottest part of the summer last year.
The house has fantastic views of Grand Mesa, which is directly behind the home, as well as great views of the Uncompahgre Plateau, which lies on the other side of Highway 50. The home is about a mile away from Highway 50, which makes it convenient for commuters to town, but a world apart in terms of peace and quiet. From its location near the intersection of Kannah Creek Road and Blair Road, it takes about 20 minutes to reach downtown Grand Junction.
Amanda Hill with Bray Real Estate is listing this private and affordable retreat for $699,900.