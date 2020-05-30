Despite her senior season being canceled, Grand Junction High School tennis player Julianna Campos found a positive amid the coronavirus outbreak: Sisterhood.
Campos, who signed a national letter of intent to play tennis at Colorado Mesa University, will finally get a chance to be teammates with her sister, Carolena.
Because COVID-19 canceled spring sports across the nation, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all seniors. Carolena is a senior for the Mavs, and will return next season.
“We’ve never been on the same team before,” Julianna said. “Because we’re four years apart, we’ve always missed that opportunity.
“Hopefully we get to be (doubles) teammates. It will be fun.”
The two sisters have played together before at the annual Western Slope Open in July, but this will be their first time as teammates.
“We played together once at a tournament and we were very, very good,” Julianna said.
Although she is excited to head to Mesa and play with her sister, Julianna was bummed to not play tennis one last time as a Tiger.
“It was disappointing. I was really sad,” she said. “I was looking forward to one last year with the Elliotts. We didn’t expect (the coronavirus). There was no send-off party. We just had to stop in our tracks and it was hard to accept.
“I’m trying to make it a positive and get ready for next year.”
Campos played No. 1 singles for the Tigers, advancing to the Class 4A state tournament in 2019. After winning her first-round match in straight sets, Campos ran into Niwot’s Lucy Lu, who went on to capture the crown. Despite the straight-set loss, Campos remembered the match fondly.
“I played the best tennis I’ve ever played,” she said of the match. “I only won a few games, but everyone watching the match was cheering and it was a lot of fun.”