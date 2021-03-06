Kieran Thompson will get the chance to defend his wrestling state title.
The Grand Junction High School senior won an 8-1 decision over Brighton’s Brayden Wilkins to win the 145-pound bracket at the Class 5A Region 4 tournament at Brighton on Friday.
The top two wrestlers in each region advance to the state tournament. Wrestlers between the 106- and 145-weight divisions competed for state spots Friday.
No other Tigers qualified for state, but three others did finish in spots that, in a normal year, would have resulted in a trip to state. Landon Scarbrough was fourth at 113, Andrew Leyba was fourth at 120 and Able Martinez was third at 138.
In the 5A Region 3 tournament at Doherty, three Fruita Monument wrestlers qualified for state. Geno Gallegos won a 5-4 decision over third-place Nicholas Vasquez to ultimately finish second at 106.
At 126, Tyler Archuleta won a 5-2 decision over third-place Brandyn McDonald of Poudre, ultimately taking second. At 120, Orin Mease was pinned in the title match, but he bounced back to defeat third-place Valentin Martinez of Columbine. Dylan Chelewski finished third at 145.
CLASS 4A
Palisade’s Mikey Salazar won a 6-2 decision over Pueblo County’s Izaiah Padilla to win the Region 2 tournament championship at 113. Tyrus Despain, Judah Guajardo and Lodan Head finished third at 106, 132 and 145, respectively.
Guajardo and Head both had chances to wrestle their way into state in a second-third match, but Guajardo lost to Riverdale Ridge’s Drake Kiefer and Head lost to Pueblo County’s Jayvin Granado after pinning Central’s Jason Pollard, who took fourth. Keyton Young finished fourth at 120.
Including Pollard, Central had a trio of fourth-place finishers, as Davian Sandoval was fourth at 126 and Ayden Wiseman took fourth at 138.
In the Region 1 tournament at Pueblo West, Montrose’s Kamron Alegria finished fourth at 120.
CLASS 3A
In the Region 1 tournament at Pagosa Springs, Rifle’s Bryce Rowley pinned Gunnison’s Rylin Gallegos in 1 minute, 38 seconds to win the regional championship at 138. Delta’s Kyle Chaffin and Ben Koch finished fourth at 106 and 120, respectively.
CLASS 2A
At the Region 1 tournament in Meeker, Cedaredge produced three champions: Tayton Nelson at 106, Lane Hunsberger at 120 and Trey Geyer at 126.
Hunsberger’s title came via a 12-2 major decision over Meeker’s Trae Kennedy, who also qualified for state. The Bruins’ AJ Robidoux also qualified for state, finishing second at 132 after winning the state qualifier match against Olathe’s Silvano Alejandro, 8-0. Landon Martin was third at 113.
For Meeker, Connor Blunt was the regional champion at 145 with a 13-6 decision over Lyons’ David Gardner. Ty Goedert took second at 113 to earn a spot in the state tournament in Pueblo.
For Paonia, Reagan Todd was third at 145 and Noah Valdez was fourth at 106. For Olathe, Justus Hubbard finished fourth at 120. Hotchkiss’ Robert Cochran finished third at 126.
Girls
In the Region 2 tournament at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, Olathe’s Nicole Koch stayed on track to win her third straight state title.
The junior, who attends Delta High School, pinned Denver East’s Shayla Gallegos in 27 seconds to win the 118-pound regional title.