Goat and Clover owner to open Brick on Main gastropub in former Main Street Cafe

Goat and Clover owner to open Brick on Main gastropub in former Main Street Cafe

Inside the building just off the corner of Fifth and Main streets, icons of 1950s American pop culture lined the walls above old-school diner booths colored in red and pewter.

Main St. Cafe

Diners sit at least one table or booth apart at Main Street Cafe, 504 Main St., in downtown Grand Junction.

Main Street Cafe was a hub for burgers, fries, shakes and nostalgia in downtown Grand Junction for three decades. However, longtime owners Evan and Nina Gluckman retired in February 2020 and sold the cafe to Sonja Larson. Shortly after, the COVID-19 pandemic and a labor shortage served as a double dose of problems over the next two years and, this March, the cafe sold much of its memorabilia and permanently closed.

Main St Cafe - COVID

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

FILE PHOTO - Main Street Cafe server Teresa Burris, known as T-Bird, serves lunch.
main st cafe 5.jpg

In recent weeks crews have been demoing the interior of the former Main Street Cafe building as a part of a remodel project for the upcoming Brick on Main restaurant.
031722-wild-saintpatties-ml

A waiter carries green beer out to the patio at Goat and Clover Tavern on Main Street in celebration of Saint Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17 2022.
main st cafe 2.jpg

In recent weeks crews have been demoing the interior of the former Main Street Cafe building as a part of a remodel project for the upcoming Brick on Main restaurant.
main st cafe 3.jpg

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

In recent weeks crews have been gutting the interior of the former Main Street Cafe building as a part of a remodel project for the upcoming Brick on Main restaurant. Below, the exterior of the old Main Street Cafe.

