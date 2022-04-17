Saturday was a special day for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they celebrated the groundbreaking of a new temple in Grand Junction near the intersection of 12th Street and Horizon Drive.
The event was attended by many city officials and community organizations.
Craig Stagg, groundbreaking committee chairman, led the ceremony. He remarked that on April 4, 2021, during the organizations’ General Conference, their President, Russell M. Nelson, announced that a temple would be built in Grand Junction.
Stagg contrasted the excitement of the new temple with the call he received at 4 a.m. on April 26, 2021 that the Fruita church building was on fire.
“For the next … three hours, I watched as members of the Lower Valley Fire Department and the Grand Junction Fire Department fought a raging fire,” Stagg said.
After receiving a hug from the captain of the Grand Junction Fire Department, Stagg said he felt assured that “a loving heavenly father loved and cared about them.”
Morgan Mantlo spoke to the large crowd that she had prayed as a young girl for the announcement of a temple being built in Grand Junction.
She told members of the congregation to not just talk about the temple but attend, even when it’s not convenient.
She said when ordinances are performed “you feel strength and power you feel in no other way.”
Speaker Gerald O’Dwyer told the audience that his family was introduced to the faith in October 1952 by a missionary and “now we will be able to do this work in Grand Junction.”
A teary-eyed Bryce Cleghorn said church members, as well as friends and family, would be blessed by the new temple. He said travel will be much easier for members when the temple is completed.
Cleghorn challenged members “to not return this gift unopened” and to avoid complacency.
In his address, Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong commended the preparation of the area for the groundbreaking ceremony. He said there are 200 functioning Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples in the world. Wong spoke of his conversion to the faith and “that nothing will strengthen like temple service and temple worship.”
During the hourlong ceremony, instrumental music was performed by Avalon Brinton, Thomas Berry and Jackson Berry. The Latter-day Saints church choir performed the song “Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise.”
At the completion of the ceremony, groups of individuals picked up dirt with shovels, a symbol of any groundbreaking ceremony.
The second group of individuals included leaders of the community and members of organizations in the area.
The temple is expected to be completed in two years.
