There’s a new game in town.
And it suits the Grand Junction Tigers just fine, thank you.
The Grand Junction girls lacrosse team, featuring an array of multi-sport athletes, is taking advantage of a pronounced change in the rules this season, scoring goals, piling up victories and driving toward the playoffs.
With senior Maya DeGeorge leading a potent season-long fast break, the Tigers are 8-0, including a tense 12-9 victory over Durango on Tuesday and a 12-7 victory over Fruita Monument on Thursday at Canyon View Park.
“There are a lot of similarities to basketball,” said DeGeorge, who excelled on the court for the Tigers. “The movement around the 8 (8-meter arc) is just like the movement around the 3-point line (in basketball).”
Emphasis on “movement.”
DeGeorge, her teammates and her coaches all agree that the rule change for girls lacrosse calling for “free movement” has enhanced the game, made it faster and made it easier to translate basketball and soccer movements into lacrosse action.
Make no mistake; this is not your mother’s lacrosse.
There is no “freeze tag” when players stop and drop their sticks as play is temporarily suspended by a whistle.
Rather, play is continuous except for foul stoppages and out-of-bounds incidents.
DeGeorge, one of the leading scorers in the state, usually takes the draw for the Tigers.
Often, she’s able to win the draw and lift the ball up in the air to a teammate like Amelia Knaysi.
And then, they’re off on a fast break.
DeGeorge scored three times in the first half against Durango, tallying on fast breaks and give-and-go exchanges.
“They (Demons) play a lot of pressure defense,” she said. “So we were definitely ready for the challenge. We really worked together in the second half.”
After the 4-4 halftime tie, Knaysi scored to open the second half for the Tigers.
The Grand Junction squad, including players from Grand Junction, Central and Palisade high schools, broke a 6-6 tie with four consecutive goals in the second half, including scoring shots from freshman Myka Neville and junior Zenobia Byerly.
The goals came with DeGeorge sidelined after her hand was mashed by an opponent’s stick.
She was able to return later in the second half and scored back-to-back goals in the Tigers’ win.
DeGeorge has amassed 40 goals during Grand Junction’s unbeaten run this season.
But she’s likely to lose a thumbnail.
“Yes, my nail’s probably going to fall off,” a smiling DeGeorge said as she peeked under an ice bag on her smashed hand. “I’m just really proud of our team. Everyone comes with such a great attitude. They want to be here every day. We’re really lucky to have the group we have.”
Knaysi, one of the co-captains, said the players had to help each other in the second half against Durango.
“In the first half, we were freaked out. I think we were in our heads a little bit,” she said. “But once we got into the second half, we talked to each other and we calmed each other down. That’s when we started playing like we usually do.”
Teammate Bridget Bankert, one of the few Tigers returning with experience, agreed.
“After struggling (in the first half), we pulled it together in the second half,” said Bankert, a student at Palisade High School. “We kept our heads up more … for passing, especially in the midfield transition.”
She said it was particularly rewarding to put together a solid second half, crediting her high-energy teammates in spite of the 92-degree temperature at game time.
“It’s so nice to have energetic teammates, especially with all the newcomers this year,” Bankert said.
“Bridget Bankert has really stepped up this year,” Grand Junction head coach Maddie Hathaway said. “She has taken advantage of the opportunity.”
Hathaway cited a game two weeks ago when Bankert, working out of the midfield, scored seven goals on eight shots.
Hathaway, who is in her first season as the head coach, was a longtime assistant. She took over right before the season
“We had no expectations coming into the season,” Hathaway said, adding that the Tigers moved to a new classification and a new league this year.
With less than a handful of players with experience, Hathaway and assistant coach Amanda Barton had to teach a crash course in lacrosse to their players.
“We are a pretty young team,” Hathaway said. “And COVID really cut into player development last year.”
She said the Tigers picked up some players with experience through the junior lacrosse program.
Plus, she said, the players have worked extremely hard after missing last season.
She credited the leadership of Knaysi and DeGeorge, along with the younger leaders on the team.
“Fortunately, the rules changed this season,” Hathaway said. “I think it has been a boon to us.”
She said the basketball and soccer backgrounds helped the players in lacrosse with the free movement addition.
“I really think it is the basketball that’s helped Maya (DeGeorge) in lacrosse,” the Grand Junction coach said, adding that she excels at winning draws and scoring on fast breaks.
DeGeorge did play lacrosse as well as basketball in Tennessee before the family relocated to Grand Junction.
Hathaway said the season has been rewarding because the team had to overcome the adversity of two positive COVID-19 cases and three other quarantine situations. And they had to follow strict safety protocols at every practice and game.
The unbeaten Tigers have two games remaining — Saturday at Telluride and June 14 at Montrose.
“Last year, we lost the opportunity to play,” Knaysi said. “We know what it’s like to not have a season — it really broke our hearts. Not having a season … rekindled our love for the sport. It brought our passion back.”