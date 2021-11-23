Epic Rides announced today that the Grand Junction Off-Road has been permanently discontinued.
In that same news release, Epic Rides said that it will hold other races in 2022 with a focus on Arizona events consisting of the 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo, Whiskey Off-Road, and the Tour of the White Mountains.
Epic Rides postponed their non-Arizona events consisting of the Carson City Off-Road in Nevada, and the OZ Trails Off-Road in Arkansas.
Epic Rides, which brought the Grand Junction Off-Road to Grand Junction in 2013, postponed its entire race schedule for the past two years during the pandemic.
One reason for the cut back in races is from a “substantial loss of revenue and personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said.
“In order to maintain the high quality, soulful and gritty backcountry mountain bike event experiences that our audience enjoys, we’re forced to take one step back in order to take two steps forward,” said Todd Sadow, president and founder of Epic Rides, a Tucson, Arizona-based organization.
Returning to a race schedule with less events was the best way to proceed, the news release said.
“Although unfortunate, this decision will provide Epic Rides with the opportunity to return to live event production while avoiding the substantial risk associated with producing the national campaign of events that we have organically grown prior to the pandemic.”
Shadow thanked the areas where races have been temporarily discontinued and also said the supply chain problems offers another challenge in the mountain biking world.
“The patience of these communities is invaluable, giving Epic Rides an additional year to gain confidence in our recovery from the impacts of the pandemic while the global supply chain irons out its wrinkles, allowing for more reliable involvement from the bike industry,” he said.
The Grand Junction Off-Road, although successful in drawing a large number of participants, had a somewhat tumultuous time in Grand Junction since its first race over Labor Day weekend 2013.
In the summer of 2019, Epic Rides has some difficult negotiations with the Grand Junction Sports Commission and others trying to pick a permanent date for the three-day event. Negotiations centered around not wanting the race to be in conflict with other events going on in May like the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, high school and college graduations and a large soccer tournament. With nearly 800 professional and amateur riders participating in the 2019 race, there were concerns that there wouldn’t be enough hotel rooms if there were competing events.
There were hopes that the 2020 Grand Junction Off-Road would top 1,000 participants after the successful 2019 races.
Ultimately, after months of negotiations, a new date was selected, holding the race on the fifth weekend in May in 2020 then back to the third weekend in May 2021. The decision turned out to be moot since the 2020 and 2021 races were postponed due to the pandemic.
In its seven years from 2013 to 2019, the race had already been shifted to three different dates.
For the first two years, 2013-14, the race was over the Labor Day weekend.
In the third year, it was moved to the Memorial Day weekend, then four years in mid-May.
The three-day event catered to both mountain bike riders and the community.
It started with a downtown criterium race on Friday evening, the the amateur 30 and 40-mile races on Saturday. The professional race was on Sunday.
Cycling and outdoor gear and apparel vendors, as well as a variety of live music performances were also part of the event with large crowds gathering along Main Street for the event.
The race became a huge draw for amateurs and professional riders wanting to ride the challenging courses that included trails like Andy's Trail, Eagle's Tail Trail and Pet E Kes trail, Gunny Loop and others.
For professional riders, Epic Rides offered huge prize money, and the race lured some of the best in the world. Winners included rides from Norway, Czech Republic, Colombia and other countries as well as around the U.S. Prize money was the same for male and female competitors.