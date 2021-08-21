After two days of sitting around instead of playing baseball, the Grand Junction Rockies and the Ogden Raptors finally got their series started Friday night at Suplizio Field.
Reese Alexiades ensured the Raptors (44-32, 15-13 second half) going 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and an RBI triple in Ogden's sixth straight win.
Leading 2-1 in the sixth inning, Alexiades' home run gave the Raptors some breathing room. Ogden scored two more runs in the seventh on an error by third baseman Luke Roskam.
Solo home runs from Josh Elvir and Dondrei Hubbard in the seventh inning pulled the Rockies (40-33, 14-12 second half) within 6-3, but Grand Junction's three-game winning streak was snapped. Tyler Sandoval was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Rockies.
Former Colorado Mesa pitcher Trevin Reynolds was solid in his second start of the season. Reynolds allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits in 6 1/3 innings with three walks and 11 strikeouts.
The Raptors and Rockies will play doubleheaders today and Sunday to make up for the rainouts on Tuesday's and Wednesday.