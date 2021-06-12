The Grand Junction Rockies' bats woke up too late Saturday night in a 7-5 loss to Idaho Falls at Suplizio Field.
The Chukars' Austin Dubsky allowed only one run on three hits in six inningsm keeping the Rockies (7-12) off balance. Daniel Martins-Molinari had an RBI double, Chuck Steele an RBI single and Alexis Monge an RBI triple in Idaho Falls' three-run second inning.
Martins-Molinari hit a solo home run in the six inning and Thomas DeBonville had a two-run home run in the seventh for the Chukars (11-8). Dondrei Hubbard's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh and Rolando Martinez hit a solo home run in the eighth to pull the Rockies to 7-3. Hubbard's two-run home run in the ninth made the score 7-5, but the Chukars' Keagan McGinnis struck out the final two batters.