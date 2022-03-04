The Grand Valley girls basketball team’s offense got rolling early and didn’t slow down in a 60-51 victory over Buena Vista on Friday night.
The Cardinals (19-4) scored 20 points in the first quarter and led 38-27 at halftime. The Demons (11-13) did shut down the Cardinals offense in the second half but couldn’t get anything to fall.
Jaycee Pittman scored 20 points to lead Grand Valley, AbbeyRose Parker add 18 and Bailey Rodel scored 10 points. The trio combined to hit eight of the nine 3-pointers for the Cardinals.
Grand Valley will host either Ellicott or Colorado Academy in the regional final.
Delta 48, Alamosa 35: The Panthers (19-3) beat the Mean Moose (12-10) by double digits. They’ll play Jefferson Academy, which upset regional host The Academy, in the final.
Boys
St. Mary’s 81, Delta 59: The Panthers’ (12-11) season ended against the Pirates (22-1).
Delta was losing 28-17 at the end of the first quarter and could never recover.
Cedaredge 64, Holly 62: The Bruins (14-7) survived the Wildcats’ (18-5) late rally, which included a fadeaway corner 3-pointer with just seconds to go.
The Bruins face Crowley County (18-5) in the regional final.
Wray 59, Plateau Valley 24: The Cowboys’ (13-9) season came to a sour end against the Eagles (16-6).
