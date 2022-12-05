It’s the holiday season and there’s no doubt for many, the memories of toy trains come chugging back.
For those toy train lovers, there’s one can’t-miss holiday event that is now more than three decades old.
It’s the holiday season and there’s no doubt for many, the memories of toy trains come chugging back.
For those toy train lovers, there’s one can’t-miss holiday event that is now more than three decades old.
The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club recently announced that its 34th annual Christmas Train Show will return to Cross Orchards Historic Site.
With the 2022 event come improvements the club has made since last year.
Those range from miniature street lighting, automobiles with working headlights and other light features, additional landscaping, new photos and updated historic information boards, and an outdoor animated Ferris wheel, a news release said.
The indoor display at Cross Orchards models the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad, circa 1950, and includes familiar landmarks along Colorado’s Western Slope, such as Grand Junction’s historic Union Depot, the town of Glenwood Springs and Mount Garfield.
In the spirit of Christmas, the towns in the displays have been decorated with miniature Christmas lights, wreaths adorn the engines, trains are loaded with presents, and Santa is hidden somewhere in the display, which creates a fun scavenger hunt and the opportunity to learn about Grand Junction’s railroad history.
For the outdoor display, visitors will see the world’s only garden railway built underneath a historic railroad trestle. This layout will be running weather permitting, although a light snowfall may allow club members to demonstrate their working model snowplows.
Nearby, visitors can also explore the museum’s restored Uintah Railway cars. Additionally, Cross Orchards will be offering rides on its tractor train and vintage firetruck, taking riders across the museum’s 16 acres.
A fire pit will be on site to keep people warm.
The Christmas Train Show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 17-18, 24-26 and 31.
Admission is $10 for a family; $5 for an adult; $2 for children (cash or check only).
Proceeds benefit the Grand Valley Model Railroad Club and go toward maintenance costs and improvements.
For information, visit https://www.gvmrc.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM
Sunset: 04:51:40 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: WNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 07:19:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM
Sunset: 04:51:42 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:22:12 AM
Sunset: 04:51:48 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:23 AM
Sunset: 04:51:56 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Occasional snow showers. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.