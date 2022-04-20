It is anticipated that the present day population of elderly will double by 2050 to nearly 84 million, according to the U.S. Census. There is little debate that older people face unique physical and mental health challenges. Common senior health problems include cognitive decline, balance issues, osteoarthritis, and diabetes. More importantly, mental health is a serious concern as over 20 percent of adults sixty and over suffer from a mental or neurological disorder. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that dementia is the most common mental disorder diagnosed followed by depression and anxiety. Many of these conditions not only produce awful symptoms but also lack a definitive cure. It has led some to consider Cannabidiols (CBD) as a potential game changer.
Cannabidiol is one of the many chemicals found in the Cannabis plant, or hemp. The U.S. government has approved CBD for use in a seizure medication yet the compound lacks clinical research and is not FDA approved for other ailments. Nonetheless, several high-profile celebrities endorse CBD and many customers stand behind its benefits in personal testimonies. As a result, there are claims that CBD is effective in treating a slew of conditions that range from anxiety and pain management to skin and muscle disorders.
Unfortunately, CBD is often misunderstood because quality information is lacking to educate the public on its potential benefits. While more research is still necessary to reach a firm conclusion on what CBD can do for senior mental health, a 2016 study by the California Salk Institute offered promising results for treating dementia. Moreover, there are indications that CBD may reduce inflammation, oxygen buildup, and brain cell decline — all of which influence mental health.
The results from a 2016 study demonstrated that CBD improved protein levels necessary to eliminate dead cells and plaques in brains diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. For this reason, memory and motor function improved. Meanwhile, another study conducted by the National Institutes of Health in 2016, “Endocannabinoids in cerebrovascular regulation”, noticed that activating CB2 (cannabinoid) receptors in the brain improved blood flow to the brain. There is hope these discoveries will assist in combating vascular dementia, which traditionally affects reasoning, judgment, and memory in patients.
Despite the forward momentum, controversy remains over CBD. For starters, the rising interest and demand in quality CBD has led to cheap knock-offs and false advertising. Secondly, the FDA cautions that CBD may cause damage to the liver and other long-term effects are unknown. Patients also need to consider the “entourage effect” of combining CBD with other supplements or medications.
As a result, remember that not all sources of CBD are equal. CBD derives from hemp, medical cannabis, and isolate. Hemp-based CBD is especially notorious for false labeling and artificial formulas. Therefore, it is recommended to stick to locally sourced cannabis held to stricter lab testing compared to products offered online. CBD is available in a variety of formats including full-spectrum, isolate, nanoscale, and smokeable flower. Consider visiting Colorado Alternative Health Care in Palisade for the latest medicinal information regarding CBD and other cannabis products.