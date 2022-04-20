It is an honor to be able to walk into a local cannabis dispensary and find high quality flowers from around the state. When it comes to marijuana buds, customers literally have shelves full of choices, with some stores advertising over 80 strains available! Navigating all of these choices can be exciting and sometimes confusing. This can lead to impulse decisions that may or may not fulfill all of one’s needs. When choosing the perfect cannabis strain for you there are a few areas to keep in mind.
Variety: What is your cannabis use intended for? If you know when you’re going to smoke and what you’re planning to do afterward this can direct you to different strains of flower. These are generally grouped into three varieties Indicas, Sativas and Hybrids which can be 50/50 or lean towards an Indica or Sativa effect. Nuances can be subtle, but in general, if you are looking for something deeply relaxing, lethargic and sleep inducing go with an Indica. If you are hoping to boost your energy, increase creativity and get your body and mind moving, go with a Sativa. If you are looking for a relaxing yet functional, daytime high choose a Hybrid.
Percentage THC: Does a higher percentage THC really get you higher? Many cannabis dispensaries list THC percentage on their strains, and can get a higher price for higher results.
It is true that THC is the psychoactive compound responsible for the mind altering “high” in weed. However, THC is only one factor in how a strain affects a person, there are dozens of other cannabinoids and terpenes that change how THC affects your brain. It is like THC is a blank key and the other compounds in the strain shape that key to fit in different locks in your brain. So, even though THC is a factor, it is not the end all be all. For new smokers or those looking for a mild high go with a percentage in the 15%-20% range. For your average smoker looking for a good balanced high, go with 22%-28%. And if you are looking to really feel the full psychoactive high go ahead and try a “high tester” ranging from 28-35%.
Freshness: Smoking cannabis is a whole sensory experience. Remember these are buds from a flower, and like any flower should appeal to all of your senses. The smell when you open the jar, the bright green color interwoven with reds, purples and gold, the perfectly dried yet springy texture, the trichomes or sticky hairs that hold the pollen. All of these reveal the age and quality of your bud. Some dispensaries will let you see the jars of bud and even pick which one you want. This is by far my favorite option. Others only offer pre packaged choices, and in that case you can ask the budtender which strains are newest, freshest and tastiest.
Price: There are so many factors that go into pricing flower for sale. This includes who grows the flowers and what ingredients they use (think conventional versus organic produce at the grocery store). The size of buds, large versus small (sometimes called “popcorn”), percentage THC, strain rarity, location of your dispensary, current sale offers, weight you are purchasing and other subtle and subjective factors determined by the budtenders all play a part. As a general rule, know how much you want to spend before you go into the store (and don’t forget to factor in about 25% for taxes). That way you can set a price range with your budtender before picking something that will give you sticker shock! Expect to pay $15-25 for a lower grade bud, $25-45 for a mid grade and $45-60 for the highest grade bud per eighth.
All of this is great information to have already figured out so that you can come into the dispensary and get a custom fit strain from your budtender. Make sure to ask questions, and see what they are smoking as well. I guarantee most budtenders have tried every strain in the store and can guide you to what is good that day. A helpful budtender is your most valuable resource.
There is definitely some trial and error as you learn which strains work best for you. It can be helpful to keep a notebook with strains you’ve tried, what you enjoyed about them or didn’t, and if you would get them again. So go explore and see where your canna journey takes you.