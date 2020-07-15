As the story on page 2 explains, marijuana and marijuana products purchased at a retail store are tested, certified and tracked from seed to sale, all of which adds to the cost of the product. Perhaps some people think that growing a few plants at home could be more cost effective and convenient, since they wouldn’t have to drive to Palisade or Debeque to purchase, and they wouldn’t pay for the added costs of regulations. Before anyone converts the spare bedroom into a home greenhouse, here are a few considerations to remember:
- A person can grow up to six plants at home. If there are two adults in the home, they can grow up to 12 plants. Regardless of the number of other adults who may call the abode home, it is not legal to grow more than 12 plants. Don’t invite your brother Darryl, and your other brother, Darryl, to to move in with you because you and your old lady want to grow more weed. The four of you will have to be satisfied with 12 plants.
- Marijuana must be grown in an enclosed space that can be locked and that is inaccessible to minors who live in the house. It doesn’t matter that the playroom gets the best sunshine or has close access to water and electricity, toy boxes and marijuana plants don’t mix. If the police visit and discover that a homeowner has been growing marijuana around minors, it’s referred to as child abuse, and they can issue a citation.
- Marijuana plants need 12 hours of light to flower, and in the wintertime, there aren’t 12 hours of daylight in Western Colorado, so you’ll need some sort of indoor grow lights. Indoor grow lights need electricity, and depending on when your house was built and where the outlets are, you may be tempted to run extension cords and wiring across the room to power the lights. Bad idea because of No. 4.
- Marijuana needs water, and water and electricity don’t mix well. Because marijuana plants get huge, and need a fair amount of water, indoor grow operations are often humid, which encourages mold to grow on the walls, which can cause health problems. One way to alleviate that is to have a ventilation system, which may require fans, which need electricity. The Grand Junction Police Department has seen grow operations in homes where residents try to bypass their electrical meters and hot-wire directly into a main line, which is not only unsafe, but also illegal.
“When we see different things, we’ll cite them,” said drug task force sergeant, Jason Sawyer.
- Marijuana can develop plant problems, which may cause home growers to try various herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers in an attempt to get their plants to grow bigger faster. The chemicals in the various herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers can cause problems when products aren’t used properly, and most of the products weren’t designed for homeowners to use on weed, so there aren’t clear directions for how much and how often to feed plants or spray for pests and diseases.
- If you rent your home, the property owner has the right to make the property marijuana-free, with no possession, no consumption, and no growing.
There are stores here in town that can help residents set up a safe grow operation at home with grow lights, equipment and basic health and safety guidelines. If you’re thinking of growing your own, make sure you know before you grow to keep your home legal and safe.