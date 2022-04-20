It is natural to feel overwhelmed at a dispensary when you are new to cannabis or the shopping experience. The wide range of products and terminology may seem like a foreign language, however, receiving a basic education in the differences between Indica and Sativa strains goes a long way toward comprehending what effects cannabis produces on the mind and body.
Indica and Sativa are two species of the cannabis plant which means they share many similar features while also exhibiting other fundamental differences. For starters, the origins, physical traits, and grow lengths are substantially different. Indica plants have genetics that originate from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tibet. Meanwhile, Sativa strains derive from regions closer to the equator such as Thailand, Jamaica, and Mexico.
If you are growing cannabis, you’ll also notice the physical distinctions. Indica plants are traditionally shorter than Sativa breeds and the stalks look different as well. Furthermore, Indica plants develop quicker but do not offer the same extended growing season as Sativas. Indicas are generally higher in CBD content while Sativas offer richer THC levels. Then, there is the debate over how each species interacts with the human brain and body.
Sativa and Indica strains are traditionally divided based on their general effects. For example, Sativas are known to offer a burst of energy and improved focus which is why many suggest them for daytime use. They provide more of a “head high” compared to the stoned feeling of Indicas that produce the stereotypical “couch-lock” experience. Consequently, Indicas are generally better for nighttime relief. There are many Indica strains herald for medicinal benefits such as providing pain relief, stimulating appetite, and performing as a sleep aid/sedative.
According to Cannabis 101 - featured on the website of local dispensary The Happy Camper - Sativas “act as a stimulant and is often used to enhance creativity or conversation.” On the contrary, Indica strains “often promote tranquility, relaxation, and sleepiness”. While neither species produces side effects out of the ordinary (i.e. cottonmouth), a little more precaution is suggested when consuming Sativas. These highly cerebral strains may incite feelings of paranoia or fear if consumed in too high of a dose.
Additionally, it is imperative that consumers new to cannabis consider the THC content of an Indica or Sativa strain. These days, grow operations are capable of producing very potent strains that test at THC levels between 24 to 32 percent. Additionally, these same strains are available as edibles, concentrates, or topicals that feature higher levels of THC. For example, it is not uncommon for a cannabis concentrate to have tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels that range from 50 to 70 percent. Edibles present Indica and Sativa versions that are usually separated into individual servings/doses.
When you shop for flower or other cannabis products at a dispensary you may notice a third type of label next to various strains - “hybrids”. As the name implies, hybrid cannabis is the result of cross-breeding two different types of strains. Thus, it’s very common to come across smokeable flower and other cannabis products that offer the best of both worlds. Lastly, a fourth option exists in a CBD-dominant flower that is low in THC content and therefore does not produce nearly as much of the same “head high”. There is mounting support in the hemp industry to turn to smokeable flower or nanoscale CBD for a healthier method of consuming the phytocannabinoid.
While popular nomenclature makes clear distinctions between Indica and Sativa plants, the subject remains debatable. Although there is anecdotal evidence that supports separating cannabis strains based on Indica or Sativa origins, other experts complain that these broad assumptions are misleading and that the chemical properties between species are not always that clear or distinct.
There are numerous factors that impact the quality and potency of cannabis. While genetics are important, the reality is two farmers with the same seeds are going to harvest a different final product based on many aspects that influence growth. Nonetheless, understanding the differences between Indica and Sativa strains is a decent place to begin along your journey to understanding the complexities of cannabis.