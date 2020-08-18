Although a few growers in Colorado have been growing hemp since 2014 or 2015, there was a huge increase in the number of growers who planted hemp after the federal government passed the farm bill in 2018, which took industrial hemp off the controlled substance list. Prices were relatively high for hemp at the time, and lower for other commodities, so planting hemp seemed like a smart choice.
Some growers knew how they were going to market it, and who would buy their product, while others didn’t have firm contracts, but planted anyway.
“There was a tiny bit of hemp growing in 2014, and it started ramping up in 2015,” said Dr. Dawn Thilmany, Colorado State University professor of land and agribusiness management. “It was literally exponential through 2019.”
Colorado growers discovered that the market for hemp fiber and hemp for oil extraction could not grow as quickly as production.
“The supply chain was only going to buy so much product,” Dr. Thilmany said. With so much hemp available, prices for some types of hemp dropped by 75 percent. “The range on it has been ridiculous; it varies by product category, but generally speaking, the higher value the target line, the more precipitous the drop.”
The decrease in prices has meant that some hemp that was grown in 2019 is still sitting in a warehouse or a barn, hoping for a buyer. It’s also meant that some fields that were converted from alfalfa to hemp have gone back to alfalfa.
According to statistics from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, there were 2002 growers who were registered through the department at the end of 2019. Year-to-date in 2020, there are only 868 registrants.
“It’s the natural maturation of an industry that’s only five years old, and some would say it’s only three years old,” said Wacey Clark with Colorado Hemp Solutions (CHS). “It’s so young, of course there are going to be market corrections.”
Last year, CHS grew about 700 acres, and had two large contracts for national companies that wanted hemp for products containing cannabidiol, or CBD, a naturally occurring compound in hemp that is thought to interact with the endocannabinoid system in the human body in a positive way. This year, CHS is growing about 160 acres, and is still growing for one of its large manufacturing customers. CHS also grows for its own product line of CBD gels and creams.
“We need just five to 15 acres to supply what we need for the year,” Clark said.
As demand for value-added hemp and CBD products grows, there could be a greater demand for raw hemp, which is good news for Mesa County growers.
Many are hoping that as the Food and Drug Administration gets more involved in regulation, it will help clarify rules, regulations and make it easier to market their product. Right now, CBD product manufacturers aren’t allowed to make any claims about what their product can do or list conditions that it may help. As research continues and begins to prove the anecdotal stories about CBD’s effectiveness, the case for product labeling that allows CBD manufacturers to put product claims on labels may grow stronger, which could help increase demand.