The animals sheltered at Harmony Animal Sanctuary range from traditional pets like dogs and cats to rabbits, pigs, goats, and sheep. The rescue not only treats animals traumatized from neglect and abuse, but also those that suffer from physical ailments and conditions. While the personal circumstances vary by animal (and thus a medical diagnosis is still necessary), Danielle Dyer, Co-Founder of Harmony Animal Matchmaker & Sanctuary is optimistic about using CBD to provide them relief.
She opened the Harmony Thrift Store off N 1st St. where community donations are encouraged for pet supplies with all sales benefiting the animal rescue. While shopping for supplies, customers may notice the distinct labelling of Moose’s Magic. The CBD broad spectrum hemp oil (and its fish oil supplement cousin - Moose’s Magic Complete) are locally-sourced by Colorado Hemp Solutions.
The industrial hemp farm was launched in 2016 by Wacey and Alexandra Clarke who have long-standing connections to the Grand Valley and its proud ranching and farming communities. Dyer opted to supply Moose’s Magic as its exclusive CBD oil for pets at Harmony Thrift Store because the product is formulated by a local veterinarian. Also, being a personal customer, Dyer has noticed a difference in her own canines.
“My dog was bred incorrectly so he has terrible knees and the vet recommends getting his knees replaced,” Dyer explained. “[With CBD] he moves around better. He has more of an appetite. Of course, his coat also [has improved].”
Alexdandra Clarke, Owner/Founder of Colorado Hemp Solutions, supports cannabinoid supplements for treating many different ailments including “pain management, fighting inflammation, mobility aid, and soothing anxiety.” While Dyer has only personally treated canines with CBD, Clarke also mentions that Moose’s Magic is popular among customers with cats, horses, pigs, sheep, and goats. Colorado Hemp Institute, another local supplier of CBD animal products, offers goodies like CBD treats for dogs and horses as well as organic dog shampoo. Furthermore, you can often find pet CBD products at nearby dispensaries such as The Happy Camper in Palisade.
Dyer primarily uses CBD to treat physical conditions of the animals that enter her sanctuary. She has witnessed only beneficial results and no severe or noteworthy side effects. Meanwhile, the Clarke family supplements their own animals with the CBD, but acknowledges finding the appropriate dosage and cycle for your animal is “tricky, especially because animals cannot speak to us about how they are feeling.”
Clarke suggests that if you are new to CBD and seeking to treat an animal, “the best practice is to start small and increase dosage until you find desired results. Stay diligent, and track progress.” Dyer reaffirms that customers should feel confident supplementing their animals with CBD, but a medical diagnosis is always necessary. Consequently, she recommends speaking to a medical professional before introducing a pet to CBD. Dyer follows the same protocol when treating animals at Harmony Animal Matchmaker & Sanctuary: “We always [advise the public]; before you buy it, talk to your vet.”
Unfortunately, for those considering introducing a pet to CBD, clinical research is limited. At present, the FDA has not approved CBD for any use in animals and does not validate claims made by suppliers. Consequently, the FDA takes the same approach as Dyer and Clarke in that pet owners should speak with a veterinarian first to discuss appropriate treatment options.
Lastly, Colorado Hemp Solutions reminds consumers that “as with any supplement program, it is important to know your source when selecting a product,” Clarke informs. “Because THC toxicity in animals is something to consider, it is best to look to companies and products who take precaution with their testing processes. [Colorado Hemp Solutions] have always gone above and beyond industry testing standards to ensure all of our products are safe.”
The hemp farm creates its CBD oil by using cryo-ethanol extraction followed by differing levels of cleaning and distillation, depending on the desired end of the product. Full-spectrum CBD oil does contain trace elements of THC yet Colorado Hemp Solutions fully removes the compound during its extraction process. For this reason, Moose’s Magic is safe and does not produce any psychoactive side effects in animals.
Back at Harmony Thrift Store, Danielle Dyer has faith that CBD can make a difference in the welfare of our furry friends. While she acknowledges that CBD gets costly and there are understandable hesitations to experimenting with something new and unfamiliar, the results thus far are largely positive and encouraging.
There are countless animals in Mesa County and surrounding communities searching for a new, permanent residence. While some rescue animals may struggle with past trauma or serious physical conditions, the unconditional love and joy someone can provide helps to overcome much. Dyer and Clarke are optimistic that CBD can relieve much of the rest.
“We try to work with each individual animal to reduce the stress levels and trauma and whatever they lived through before,” Dyer explains regarding the intake process at the shelter. “We are a high volume rescue. We have seventy animals here and they all need everyone’s help.”